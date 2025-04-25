With the NFL Draft taking place last night, NFL fans have been reacting to their teams’ picks on social media.

The Dolphins fans have made the 10th most positive tweets about their 1st round selection of Kenneth Grant! Miami Dolphins fans made almost 6,000 tweets that were positive.

The Sports Geek analyzed social media reactions last night, finding out which fanbases were the most pleased with their picks in the Draft by using a social media sentiment tool, looking at all of the tweets made since the Draft started last night. The social media sentiment tool analyses each word and determines whether they are positive, negative or neutral.

See below the Top 10 fanbases with the most positive reactions: