Join us on April 18th at 8 pm for our DolphinsTalk Xtra INTERACTIVE Mock Draft. Mike, Josh, Aarron, and any DolphinsTalk Xtra Members who want to be a part of the draft will do a Round 1 mock draft.

YOU MUST BE A PAID MEMBER OF DolphinsTalk Xtra to Participate. CLICK HERE to sign up for only $3 a month.

If you want to join us on the Live Stream and pick for some teams, leave a message in this announcement on the Discord or a message here on the Patreon Announcement.

The number of people who sign up will determine how many teams you are assigned.

You may draft for 2, 3, 4, or more assigned teams.

TEAMS WILL BE ASSIGNED RANDOMLY. We will try to send you your teams a few days in advance so you can prepare.

IMPORTANT: You must join us LIVE on April 18th at 8 p.m. to announce your picks. You can’t email them in or not be on with us live. You must be on camera to announce your pick!

You will announce your pick and give a one-minute to 90-second reason for making it. NO BLOVIATING or PONTIFICATING!

We hope many of you sign up.

For any questions, reach out to Mike, Josh, or Aaron!

Email Mike at DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com

Or contact Josh or Aaron on BlueSky: Josh https://bsky.app/profile/amplifiedtorock.bsky.social Aaron https://bsky.app/profile/aaronthebrain.bsky.social

