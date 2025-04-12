Groupthink is a dangerous thing.

One person comes up with an idea, opinion, thought, and mindless sheep get behind it, repeat it and take it as fact.

Then everyone in the group starts to spread the thought, and it is then accepted as a FACT!

When in fact, it is anything but a fact.

This is what is happening this offseason with Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel, and it being assumed they are on the “hot seat” entering the 2025 season.

Fans, bloggers, YouTubers, and media members have “assumed” that Grier and McDaniel are on the hot seat, but there is no proof to back this up.

Their actions in free agency don’t support their claim that they are on the hot seat, as they have shown no sense of urgency.

Nothing in Stephen Ross’s past would prove that he has a quick trigger finger with head coaches and general managers to indicate that Grier and McDaniel’s job security is in danger.

Ross stuck with Jeff Ireland way longer than he should have.

Ross only fired Adam Gase because Gase unloaded on him and screamed at him in the hallways of a stadium late in the year after a tough loss.

Ross only fired Brian Flores because he could not collaborate with his coaching staff and members of the front office, causing a toxic work environment.

What is a FACT is that Stephen Ross has shown extreme patience when it comes to running the Miami Dolphins.

Some might say too much patience.

If Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier were in the hot seat, they would be sitting on between $17 million and $21 million in salary cap space right now. They would spend much of that on available free agents right now to improve this team.

If Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier were on the hot seat, they would have upped their offer to Calais Campbell to ensure he returned to the Dolphins for the 2025 season.

If Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier were on the hot seat, they would have restructured the contract of Tua Tagovailoa this offseason to give them $19 million more in salary cap space so they could have signed some big-name players in the early hours of free agency.

Instead, they have taken a measured approach with an eye on the future and haven’t gone all in for 2025.

This leads one to think they are under no more pressure than your typical head coach and general manager at this time.

Of course, if Miami goes 4-13 in 2025 or 3 and 14, yes, both will be relieved of their duties.

But based on their actions (and not assumptions of those on social media or those in the terrestrial media), it is safe to assume both have a little bit of runway left, and they don’t feel like they have to make desperate decisions that will hamper this team long-term.

Don’t get sucked up in online social media “Groupthink” and look at actions and real facts to understand what is happening.