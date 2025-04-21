As Dolphins fans enjoy their Easter Sunday, it’s time to hunt for some potential football “Easter eggs” that could make the 2025 season special in Miami. While I understand this season is looking more like a lost cause than a step forward, here are a few ways to at least make the season exciting for Dolphins fans.

Easter egg #1? A rookie class that actually contributes early and raises the team’s ceiling. With 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, Chris Grier has a good amount of capital to shape the next era of Dolphins football. The front office has been up and down in recent drafts, but if Grier can hit on at least 3–5 of those picks and produce legitimate NFL starters, it could set us up for the future. Whether it’s bolstering the trenches or beefing up the secondary, this draft has the potential to be a cornerstone moment for the franchise.

Easter egg #2? Tua taking that next step — not only in terms of availability, but also in elevating the team around him. I imagine even he would agree that he likes to extend plays, and most of his injuries have come as a result of trying to do so. If he’s learned anything over these past few years, maybe he can return to his 2023 form, when he played his first full season. Beyond that, he’s entering Year 3 in Mike McDaniel’s system. That experience should not only help him be the best version of himself in this offense but also allow him to help others find success, especially in big moments against playoff-caliber teams.

Easter egg #3? Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver is once again producing a top-10 (or better) defense. Weaver, a former defensive line coach with a sharp eye for pressure schemes and player development, showed what he could do with limited talent in his first year as DC. His return brings consistency and should help steady the ship amidst all the change the team has endured. Additionally, if the front office can support him in the draft and the next waves of free agency, there’s no telling how high he can take that group.

Easter egg #4? Special teams is becoming a true complementary piece, not a unit that helps us lose games. Let’s be honest, Danny Crossman’s departure was long overdue. That brings us to new Special Teams Coordinator Craig Aukerman, fresh off a solid tenure in Tennessee. If he can bring consistency to coverage units, sharpen the return game, and fix the occasional kicking hiccups, it’ll be a huge improvement from what Dolphins fans have grown used to under Crossman.

While some have already jumped ship and others are currently trying to do so (cough cough), these are just a few Easter eggs that could make the team worth watching in 2025.