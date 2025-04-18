Several linchpins to the Miami Dolphins’ defensive unit in the 2024 season are no longer with the team. Defensive end Calais Campbell recently signed with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency after spending one season in Miami, linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah remains an unsigned free agent, and defensive end Da’Shawn Hand is a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Campbell admitted that he seriously considered retiring from the NFL this offseason, but ultimately ended up signing with a Cardinals team that drafted him all the way back in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. His first nine seasons in the NFL were spent with the Cardinals, and he last played for Arizona in the 2016 season.

With the 2025 NFL Draft set to begin exactly one week from Thursday, ESPN’s Ben Solar weighed in on how he believes each team should operate in the draft and claimed that Miami should trade down from the No. 13 overall pick, considering the team boasts an aging roster with several holes to fill. He also noted that there will likely be an elite defensive prospect at a position of need for Miami still available on the board in the second round of the draft.

“Whenever a team is aging and has lots of needs, I encourage them to move back and make tons of picks,” Solar wrote. “If the board in the first round brings Will Johnson (Michigan) as a Ramsey replacement or Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas) as a left tackle/left guard solution, go for it. Otherwise, No. 13 is too early for the top of the safety class, top of the defensive tackle class or the next tier of tackles. A trade-down would be best. “My biggest concern is on the defensive line, as Emmanuel Ogbah’s 732 snaps, Calais Campbell’s 615 snaps, and Da’Shawn Hand’s 563 snaps all must be replaced. Derrick Harmon (Oregon) has exactly the three-down potential the Dolphins need at this position. If they can’t reposition to draft him in the late teens/early 20s, I wouldn’t hate the pick at No. 13 — but in Round 2, at least one of Kenneth Grant (Michigan), Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) and Tyleik Williams (Ohio State) should be available. Because of the lack of depth, a double-dip sometime in Day 3 should be prioritized.”

Two of the Dolphins’ 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft will come in the first and second rounds, that is, if the team doesn’t trade back. Miami’s second-round pick is the No. 48 overall pick in the draft.

The Dolphins seemingly hit on their most recent second-round pick, as they drafted offensive tackle Patrick Paul with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Paul played in 17 games as a rookie in the 2024 season and even logged a pair of starts with Miami as a first-year player. Paul played four years of college football at the University of Houston before the Dolphins took a chance on him with one of their top selections in that year’s draft.