For most of the Mike McDaniel era, the Dolphins have not had a plan at the backup quarterback position.

Instead of investing in high-quality veterans or young players with potential, Miami has instead neglected the position, and it has cost them.

In 2022, the team selected Skylar Thompson in the seventh round. While the Kansas State alum had tons of athleticism, he lacked the accuracy to succeed in the NFL.

While he showed moxy and competitiveness in Miami’s playoff contest against Buffalo following the 2022 season, it was clear that he was not the answer.

That forced the team to add Mike White as the backup quarterback for the 2023 season, after he brought stability to the New York Jets’ quarterback room following Zach Wilson’s uneven play.

Ironically, McDaniel has brought in Wilson as the veteran to serve as Tua Tagovailoa‘s backup for the 2025 campaign after Wilson spent last year in Denver learning from quarterback whisperer Sean Payton.

However, unlike the previous seasons where the Dolphins just relied on an unproven quarterback with no answer behind them, Miami went out and added a rookie quarterback with potential.

Miami selected Quinn Ewers in the seventh round on Saturday night, and while Ewers was picked in the same round as Thompson three years prior, they are totally different players.

Ewers was a former five-star recruit out of the state of Texas in 2021 and landed at Ohio State.

After not playing his freshman year, Ewers transferred to the University of Texas, where he started at quarterback for the Longhorns for three seasons.

While he battled injuries for a lot of his time and had to fend off the highly rated Arch Manning, Ewers performed at the highest level for a Texas quarterback since arguably Colt McCoy in the mid-2000s.

If Ewers can regain his health, his arm strength will come back, and along with his accuracy that was on display with the Longhorns, he will provide a viable starting option should Tagovailoa get hurt, and if Wilson cannot get the job done as the backup.

Ewers can even serve as the team’s long-term backup should he stay healthy.

Miami has not had a viable backup injury over the last three seasons.

That has arguably been the downfall of the team in that time span, and it definitely cost them a chance at the playoffs last year.

Now, it seems like Miami has its long-term answer at the backup quarterback spot.

He might even turn into a starter in the future.

That is all you can ask for from a seventh-round selection.