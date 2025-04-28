Late on day 3 of the NFL draft, the Dolphins made a wise investment in the team’s future.

With the selection of Quinn Ewers at pick 231, it signaled that the franchise was investing in the backup quarterback position, something they have not done since Mike McDaniel took over before the 2022 season.

That year, they took Skylar Thompson in the seventh round, and in 2023, they added Mike White in the quarterback round.

While Thompson started the 2022 playoff game against Buffalo, and White served as the primary backup for the 2023 season, it was easy to tell that if either player had to fill in for Tua Tagovailoa for an extended period, the Dolphins would be in trouble.

Now, heading into 2025, Miami has both Zach Wilson and Ewers in the quarterback room along with Tagovailoa.

Even though Ewers was a seventh-round selection like Thompson, there is a huge difference between the two.

Thompson was physically limited, and although he offered some athleticism at the position, it is clear that Ewers has more potential than Thompson, and his ceiling is much higher.

If Ewers can rebound from some injuries that hampered his final season with the Texas Longhorns, he could serve as the long-term backup and be a high-level player at that, should Tagovailoa miss