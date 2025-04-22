I had a dream the other night.



The 2025 Miami Dolphins won their first playoff game in twenty-five years.



Tua Tagovailoa was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for his 12-5 regular-season performance. The Dolphins finally won the AFC East and beat the Buffalo Bills.



Tua stayed healthy all year and started all seventeen regular-season and playoff games.

We picked up Zach Wilson as the backup quarterback and only used him during the game’s garbage time in the fourth quarter.



General Manager Chris Grier perfectly utilized the team’s ten draft picks. With a couple of trades, including receiving a third-round pick for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the team acquired two stellar guards, a safety, an interior defensive lineman, a bruising running back, a cornerback, a linebacker, and a wide receiver.



Chris Grier hit it out of the park during the draft with his shrewd moves.



Chris Grier also added quality backups and a few starters off the waiver wire to strengthen the team.



In 2025, our new running back and offensive linemen helped convert third-and-one and fourth-and-one situations, resulting in a league-high conversion percentage of 60%. This conversion rate easily surpassed their 2024 rate of 47.8%.



The Miami Dolphins’ passing game flourished again, with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Jonnu Smith all contributing. With teams finally respecting Miami’s running game, the passing attack excelled.



The defensive additions played well enough for Miami’s offense to outscore the opposition by an average of ten points a game.



The new roster additions were an immediate success, demonstrating that a team can experience significant improvement in just one year.



Then I woke up and realized it was just a dream.



Every off-season, I have had this recurring dream since we last won a playoff game on December 30, 2000, when Jay Fielder was our quarterback, defeating the Colts 23-17 in overtime.



Yet, as long-suffering Miami Dolphins fans, especially during this time of year, we can pretend, despite what has happened this off-season.



Given the reality of our current situation, which requires a rebuilding strategy and a two-year plan at a minimum, we can still ignore reality.



We can always pretend.





