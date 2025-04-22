Fallout from Tyreek Hill Domestic Situation is Messy Per Court Documents

More details have emerged about the domestic situation involving Tyreek Hill a couple of weeks ago, according to the Daily Mail.

Hill’s wife, Keeta Vaccaro, accused the superstar wide receiver of booting her out and taking their baby away without her consent in a new court document obtained by DailyMail.com.

Vaccaro filed for divorce a couple of days after the incident on Monday, April 7th.

Per the DailyMail report: “In a fresh court filing, Vaccaro says the Dolphins wideout disappeared for several days before returning to their Miami apartment on April 17 to ‘unilaterally remove’ their four-month-old daughter, Capri.

‘The Husband returned to the home and announced that he was taking the baby, over the objections of the Wife who had invited him to spend time with the baby,’ says the ’emergency’ motion, filed within hours of the latest spat.

‘When the police arrived, the police told the Wife that she had no choice except to let the Husband take the baby, and so she did.”

Vaccaro claims that Tyreek has never taken care of the baby, never has changed, bathed, or dressed her, and has never put the child to bed at night. She also claims Tyreek has never been alone with the baby ever.

Vacarro said that when she said this to Tyreek, he responded that he and his mother would figure it out.

After the domestic dispute on April 7th, per Vacarro, Tyreek listed their home for sale, took her car, and told her to get out of the home. And then he started to threaten her that is when he was going to take the child.

Vacarro has a court filing in which she is trying to gain sole access to the condo they own (not the home) and have all of Hill’s interactions with their daughter be “professional supervised timesharing.”

Back on April 7th, Hill and Vacarro were involved in a domestic dispute where Vacarro’s mother called the police as she was in fear for her daughter’s life.

Per the WPLG report on their website: “Officers with Sunny Isles Beach Police Department responded just before 2 p.m. to the 18000 block of Collins Avenue following a report of an “assault in progress.”

When they arrived, police said they spoke with Hill, his wife, Keeta Hill, and her mother, Alesia Vaccaro.

Vaccaro told officers she had been living with the couple since last November, shortly after the birth of her granddaughter.

She described Hill, 31, as “very aggressive and impulsive,” and said she feared for her daughter’s safety, the report stated.”

The report went on to say that Vaccaro called the police after she witnessed Tyreek throw a laptop on the floor. His wife told police she is in the process of filing for divorce.

The WPLG report went on to say: “Authorities said Tyreek Hill told officers he had just returned from training and was discussing therapy with his wife when the argument escalated.

Police said he admitted to grabbing the baby, saying, “I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want.”

Although both Hill and his wife stated the argument never turned physical, officers said they observed a bruise on Keeta Hill’s upper chest.

She told them it may have happened unintentionally when Hill took the baby from her, according to the report. Officers noted the child appeared to be in good health.”

Hill is also in a situation with a plus-sized model that has a court date happening later this year. The model claimed that Hill broke her leg in his backyard while doing football drills that got out of hand.

More on this situation as it develops.