Field Yates of ESPN released his two-round mock draft this morning, and he has Miami selecting two players with their first two picks who would instantly become starters on on this team.
Round 1, Pick #13: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
“I know the Dolphins must address their interior offensive line, but cornerback should not be overlooked. There is a big hole at CB2 in Miami opposite Jalen Ramsey, with Storm Duck and Cam Smith currently listed as options to start. Johnson has strong ball skills (nine career interceptions, including two pick-sixes in just six games last season) to pair with his great 6-foot-2 size. While there are some questions about his top-end speed, he’s a good example of a prospect who has enough tools to overcome any potential limitations.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers. He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space. He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield. Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level. While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route-runners, as he might lack the recovery speed to close the distance at a desired rate. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern fail to stand out as impediments for what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler.
Strengths
- Big, smooth and instinctive.
- Presses with patient feet and strong re-routes.
- Connects quickly from press and can run with the route.
- Good body control and change of direction in space.
- Pre-snap play recognition makes it seem like he was in the offensive huddle.
- Reads passer and anticipates routes for takeaways.
- Transitions are fluid and well-timed from his pedal or off-man.
- Digests combinations and balances versus high/low concepts in zone.
- Races downhill to strike pass catchers with force.
Weaknesses
- Suffered a season-ending turf toe injury in October.
- Ball greed makes him susceptible to double-moves.
- Struggles to factor once he’s stacked by receiver.
- Average recovery burst and speed when beaten inside the route.
- Can afford to become more aggressive in block take-on and run support.
- Open-field overruns lead to missed arm tackles in space.
Round 2, Pick #48: Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona
“This would address a glaring issue at guard. Savaiinaea played both tackle spots and guard in college, and he showed an excellent combination of size (6-foot-4, 324 pounds) and quick feet. The Dolphins signed James Daniels, but he is coming off a torn Achilles.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Durable three-year starter who is built like a right guard but has valuable protection experience as a collegiate tackle. Savaiinaea doesn’t have the athleticism to stick at right tackle in the NFL, but can play there in a pinch with some help. He’s very wide and can engulf smaller opponents as a base blocker while sealing off double teams and down blocks. His feet often deaden on contact, creating opportunities for defenders to leak through his edges in both the run and pass games. Savaiinaea’s size works to his advantage and he could become a serviceable starting guard in time.
Strengths
- Dense frame with excellent thickness through limbs.
- Patient with hands but fires them with timing and accuracy.
- Uses posture and core to control rushers once he’s locked in.
- Space-eating frame will be tough to beat quickly inside.
- Able to shove angle blocks around with upper-body strength.
- Does a nice job of finding and fitting up second-level targets.
Weaknesses
- Has trouble sitting heavy and anchoring against bull-rushers.
- Below-average recognition and response to twists.
- Doesn’t bend and slide well enough to protect his inside edge.
- Lacks leverage and hand placement as a drive blocker.
- Falls off of base blocks due to inconsistent body control.