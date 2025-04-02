Field Yates of ESPN released his two-round mock draft this morning, and he has Miami selecting two players with their first two picks who would instantly become starters on on this team.

Round 1, Pick #13: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

“I know the Dolphins must address their interior offensive line, but cornerback should not be overlooked. There is a big hole at CB2 in Miami opposite Jalen Ramsey, with Storm Duck and Cam Smith currently listed as options to start. Johnson has strong ball skills (nine career interceptions, including two pick-sixes in just six games last season) to pair with his great 6-foot-2 size. While there are some questions about his top-end speed, he’s a good example of a prospect who has enough tools to overcome any potential limitations.”

Overview