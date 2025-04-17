Given the recent news regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the expectation that Ramsey and the Dolphins have agreed to part ways, General Manager Chris Grier is now forced back to square one.



What is curious is that Grier is now attempting to put out the fires he created.



Despite the negative implications for the salary cap with Ramsey’s departure, owner Stephen Ross’s patience has been exhausted.



If we are in rebuilding mode again, we should also release Tyreek Hill.



Another contract extension that did not need to happen.



And another fire that Grier created.



Despite the apparent financial impact, let’s absorb the salary cap dollars and hopefully receive draft compensation for both Ramsey and Hill.



I predict Hill will be released post-June 1st in return for draft consideration in 2026.



And let us finally accept the reality of what we have been witnessing this off-season.



Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel remain on a multi-year plan, and even with a lousy 2025 season, the fact that we are in rebuild mode gives both Grier and McDaniel some latitude.



Then, in 2026, Grier will likely have to confront the most significant fire he created: the multi-year contract awarded to Tua Tagovailoa.



Tua’s future in Miami will depend on his performance and ability to stay healthy during the next two seasons.



If the Tua experiment fails, I see Stephen Ross making a change with the General Manager and the Coach.



And we will have the Tua replacement on the team already.



If the Dolphins win 8-9 games in 2025 and improve on that in 2026, returning to the playoffs, I see Ross continuing with the same regime.



And with the same quarterback.



We will soon see if Grier can be more successful with this rebuild than he was in 2019.



