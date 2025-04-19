Carries bad weight on top-heavy frame with tightness in his hips.

Gets caught behind lateral blocks when he shouldn’t.

Inconsistent to finish his plays after gaining advantage.

Rush is linear with a lack of upper-body turn to flip edges.

Footwork becomes too static, preventing secondary rush.

Pad level and agility issues create missed tackles in tight quarters.

Size:

Height: 6044

Weight: 313

Arm: 34 ⅜”

Hand: 10 ⅜”

Accomplishments:

Three-star recruit

“Derrick Harmon is a compact and twitched-up lineman with three-down ability and a dominant streak about him.”

Strengths:

Quick and intentional mover

Strong run defender

Disruptive as a penetrator

Three-down ability

Thrives in post-snap movement

Concerns:

Gets caught with high pads on occasion

Struggles to stay involved against double teams in protection

Film Analysis:

Derrick Harmon entered college football as one of Michigan’s top-ranked defensive linemen, committing to Michigan State in 2021. After a strong start, Harmon transferred to join Dan Lanning’s Oregon program, and it’s been a perfect fit. Now a key piece of one of the top teams in the country, Harmon has become a pivotal part of Oregon’s defense.

Harmon’s skill set stands out. He’s got a compact build with fluid movement and quick reaction time. His natural leverage makes it difficult for opposing linemen to handle him.

Against the run, Harmon excels. He reads blocking schemes well and reacts quickly. When facing double teams, he’s hard to move, using his positioning and hands effectively. Harmon’s ability to thrive in post-snap defensive line movement is another strength. Whether he’s slanting outside to challenge a tackle or cutting inside to take on a guard or center, he’s adept at using his opponent’s momentum against them.

There are still areas where Harmon can improve. Despite his leverage advantage, he occasionally plays with his pads too high, especially in longer series. Keeping his pad level consistent would elevate his game. Additionally, he can be more assertive against double teams in pass protection, as there are times when he concedes a bit early.

Harmon’s versatility and football IQ make him a valuable asset on any defensive line. His ability to line up in various positions and still impact the game speaks volumes to his skill set and abilities.

Prospect Projection: Day 2 — Adequate Starter