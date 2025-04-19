Geoff Schwartz of FOX Sports put out his 2.0 mock draft and he has Miami addressing their defensive line in Round 1.
Round 1, Pick #13: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Position-versatile building block that makes moving the football a much tougher task. Harmon is wide, long and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield. He’s unlikely to be a primary sack man, but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket. He’s high-cut and tight-hipped, which limits his agility and reactive athleticism to finish. Harmon can play up and down the line in both odd and even fronts. He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins.
Strengths
- Exceptional blend of size, length and strength make him tough to move.
- Versatility to play up and down the line in odd or even fronts.
- Punch is quick, powerful and efficient to stall the block.
- Capable as a block collector to keep his linebacker clean.
- Twitchy upper body to peek-a-boo the block and shed to runner’s lane choice.
- Uses arm-over or rip move to penetrate the gap.
- Creates rush momentum to roll downhill once he hits an edge.
Weaknesses
- Carries bad weight on top-heavy frame with tightness in his hips.
- Gets caught behind lateral blocks when he shouldn’t.
- Inconsistent to finish his plays after gaining advantage.
- Rush is linear with a lack of upper-body turn to flip edges.
- Footwork becomes too static, preventing secondary rush.
- Pad level and agility issues create missed tackles in tight quarters.
The Draft Network Profile
Size:
Height: 6044
Weight: 313
Arm: 34 ⅜”
Hand: 10 ⅜”
Accomplishments:
Three-star recruit
“Derrick Harmon is a compact and twitched-up lineman with three-down ability and a dominant streak about him.”
Strengths:
- Quick and intentional mover
- Strong run defender
- Disruptive as a penetrator
- Three-down ability
- Thrives in post-snap movement
Concerns:
- Gets caught with high pads on occasion
- Struggles to stay involved against double teams in protection
Film Analysis:
Derrick Harmon entered college football as one of Michigan’s top-ranked defensive linemen, committing to Michigan State in 2021. After a strong start, Harmon transferred to join Dan Lanning’s Oregon program, and it’s been a perfect fit. Now a key piece of one of the top teams in the country, Harmon has become a pivotal part of Oregon’s defense.
Harmon’s skill set stands out. He’s got a compact build with fluid movement and quick reaction time. His natural leverage makes it difficult for opposing linemen to handle him.
Against the run, Harmon excels. He reads blocking schemes well and reacts quickly. When facing double teams, he’s hard to move, using his positioning and hands effectively. Harmon’s ability to thrive in post-snap defensive line movement is another strength. Whether he’s slanting outside to challenge a tackle or cutting inside to take on a guard or center, he’s adept at using his opponent’s momentum against them.
There are still areas where Harmon can improve. Despite his leverage advantage, he occasionally plays with his pads too high, especially in longer series. Keeping his pad level consistent would elevate his game. Additionally, he can be more assertive against double teams in pass protection, as there are times when he concedes a bit early.
Harmon’s versatility and football IQ make him a valuable asset on any defensive line. His ability to line up in various positions and still impact the game speaks volumes to his skill set and abilities.
Prospect Projection: Day 2 — Adequate Starter
Exposures: UCLA (2024), Michigan State (2024), Ohio State (2024), Purdue (2024)