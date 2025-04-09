When you think about it, the NFL might not have much in common with horse racing, but since we are talking about a sport that survived for thousands of years, there must be something that we can all learn from it, including football players.

Whether it is speed, agility, or training regimes, there is always a room for football players to sharpen their game, especially the Miami Dolphins since they are growing to become a relevant team in the NFL yet again.

Who would know that you can travel from the turf in Churchill Downs to the Hard Rock Stadium and learn something in the process.

So, you might be thinking, what do elite racehorses have to offer? Well, in order to win races, you’ll need teamwork, adaptability, mental toughness, strategy, and of course, the skills and performance to push to the finish line.

Let’s see how Miami can harness some horsepower and improve their game.

Speed Training

Obviously, speed is the most important thing in horse racing, but it can also make a big difference in the NFL. Now, horses don’t need to be agile and change direction quickly, but Miami Dolphins players have to.

So, working only at speed isn’t really useful, they also need agility.

Let’s take horses like the Secretariat, as an example. They explode right from the gate, so there is acceleration, hitting 40 mph in a few seconds. So, how do you get the burst of power in NFL athletes?

Well, it all comes down to targeted training – short, intense sprints paired with recovery to build fast-twitch muscle.

That’s why trainers mix interval sprints with hill work to boost the power and explosiveness of the horse.

So, why does speed matter for the Dolphins? Well, their offense thrives on big players, Hill’s 80=yard dashes, Waddle’s deep roots. So, explosive starts really matter here.

Athletes don’t need to run 40 mph like horses, but they can improve their acceleration and boost their top speed as well as their agility.

Endurance

But it isn’t only speed. Although short sprints are important, football games are long, and they require endurance, just as much as horse races.

When you think about it, horses that storm through the gates at the beginning are usually not the ones winning the race. This means that endurance is very important, so it is better to have steady gallops, rather than up-and-down bursts of power.

This is especially important for major horse racing events where the competition is fierce and every horse is like a steam-powered machine that shows no signs of stopping. Which are these races? Well, check out TwinSpires.com to see all of the major horse racing events that are coming.

How do you build endurance in the NFL? Well, it all comes down to the training sessions and workouts. Most conditioning coaches like Dave Puloka, who joined the Miami Dolphins in 2008, do a slow by steady process of endurance work. Why? Well, endurance can lead to burnout, and that’s a big no-no during a live season.

That’s why athletes are usually tasked with swimming and treadmill work. We are talking about low-impact cardio that can prevent injuries, and where athletes can recover fast. Field running also helps, and even horses do training runs before the race, but this can lead to unnecessary injuries, and nobody wants that.

Teamwork

A racehorse doesn’t win alone, it’s a duo with the jockey, a partnership built on trust and timing. Think Ron Turcotte urging Secretariat to that 31-length Belmont blowout in ‘73. The Dolphins need that sync—Tagovailoa with his receiver – hopefully if his injury is not too bad – the O-line with the backfield.

Horses and jockeys drill communication—subtle rein tugs or weight shifts—until it’s instinct. Miami’s playmakers could tighten their chemistry with extra reps on timing routes or silent snap counts.

The payoff? Fewer misfires—those dropped passes or blown blocks that plagued 2024’s tighter games. A horse knows its rider’s cues; Hill should know Tua’s eyes. It’s less about talent, more about connection—gridiron glue borrowed from the track.

Adaptability

Racehorses adjust on the fly—muddy tracks, tight packs, windy days—and the best, like American Pharoah, thrive no matter what. The Dolphins, though, have struggled to pivot.

Sunny South Florida games? They soar. Cold-weather road trips? They stumbled—think that 26-7 loss to Kansas City in the 2023 playoffs.

Horses train for chaos—wet surfaces, crowded starts—so they’re ready for anything.

Coach Mike McDaniel could take a cue: more situational drills—rain-soaked practices, simulated crowd noise, even cold-room workouts. Tagovailoa’s quick release shines indoors; prep him for a Buffalo blizzard, and the Dolphins become a year-round threat. Adapt like a horse, and the scoreboard follows.

Injury Prevention

Racehorses are fragile—700-pound frames on toothpick legs—but trainers keep them sound with obsessive care: massages, ice baths, tailored diets. The Dolphins, hit hard by injuries (Tagovailoa’s 2022 concussions, Hill’s 2024 ankle tweak), could steal that playbook.

Equine pros use low-impact cross-training—swimming or walking machines—to cut wear; Miami’s staff might lean on pool work or yoga to save joints. Horses get precise nutrition—oats, hay, supplements—while Dolphins players could fine-tune macros to heal faster.

The edge? A healthier roster. Fewer snaps lost to strains means more wins, like a horse staying off the vet list for the big race.

So, as you can see, there are a lot of things that the Miami Dolphins can learn from racehorses. At the end of the day, it is all down to improving every day and working on boosting your skills, abilities, and performance just so you can have a better game or race appearance.