When the Miami Dolphins pick came, I wasn’t sure what general manager Chris Grier would do. I thought he would go cornerback Will Johnson or Jahdae Barron because Grier values cornerbacks at the premium position, and with the cupboard bare at talent, who would blame him? I also thought it was a good trade down, especially with tight end Ty Warren on the board. However, Grier went with the defensive line and took Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, and I couldn’t be more excited.

I don’t just like this pick. I love this pick. I had the Dolphins taking Grant in my mock draft in March, and I believe it was a bigger position the Dolphins needed to address, especially after losing Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis in free agency the previous year and not finding anyone to replace them. On top of that, Grier didn’t sign anyone in free agency, and this draft is deep at the position. Zach Seiler is coming off back-to-back 10-sack seasons, but he is 30 years old, and they need to find someone to replace him in case of injury or if he wears down.

Plus, as we saw in the Super Bowl games, they are won and lost in the trenches, and adding Grant will only help with him teaming with Seiler. The Dolphins have two guys who can push the pocket and potentially cause nightmares for opposing offenses. In the AFC East, if you are going to have any chance against the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, you must push the pocket and make him uncomfortable. The Chiefs did that in the AFC Championship game, and it was a main reason they won that game.

Now, Grant isn’t a finished product by any stretch, but he has enormous potential at his position to become one of the best young players at his position, and I feel that strongly about that. He could be like Tim Bowens. The guy who does the dirty work inside and helps open things up for other players with Seiler.

Some will say this pick is considered a reach, but I don’t agree. Defensive tackles this size with this athleticism are hard to find. I found it funny that many people had Grant going in the very late first round or possibly slipping to the second round. That was laughable. Plus, why take the chance of moving back a few spots and risk losing him? If experts say he should have gone in the 20s, then so be it. Don’t split hairs on this. This was a big need and a great pick in my opinion.

Mel Kiper Jr. has this pick as one of his ‘losers’ because he had Grant rated at number 30.

I don’t care.

The Dolphins don’t have a lot of depth on defense, need to get younger and don’t have a lot of early picks. They could have waited til the second round, but why not address it now, since everything starts up front on defense?

The Dolphins could have selected the tight end Warren, and I did say a couple of days ago in the article I wrote that he would have been one of a couple of offensive players I would consider it. Grier might have had a discussion, but in the end, went with the position of need. Warren would have been tempting because after 2025, there are no tight ends on our roster that are under contract, so you could have made the case for him.

The Dolphins didn’t have any offensive line options either. The top offensive linemen went in the top 10, and the Dallas Cowboys took guard Tyler Booker ahead of the Dolphins. They could have drafted Grey Zabel, but that would have been a reach in my opinion.

The Dolphins will have a lot of options in the 2nd round. There are still good defensive backs on the board, especially Will Johnson, which surprises me. However, the fact that Johnson’s college coach, Jim Harbaugh, didn’t take him when

the Los Angeles Chargers needed a defensive back is telling. Plus, the Bills passed on him, and he would have been a great fit with their zone defense. It’s got to be his injury concern and not his speed. I’m tired of hearing about his lack of top speed.

The Dolphins will have options at safety as there was only 1 taken in the first round. There could also be some offensive line options.

I loved the Grant pick, and I really believe he upgraded the defense instantly, teaming him with Seiler.