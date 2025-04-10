I’m a Breaking Bad fan. I usually keep in on as background noise while I’m attempting to do something productive around the house (though I usually fail and get sucked into an episode). One of my favorite episodes is called “Half Measures”. It comes near the end of the third season and sets up the events of the finale and the next season without spoiling it for the five or six people who still haven’t seen the show. There’s an exchange that takes place during the episode that sticks out to me today more than most days.

The character Mike (right hand of the ruthless Gus Fring) tells Walt (no intro needed) a story from when he was a cop about how he showed mercy to an abusive, alcoholic husband who ended up killing his wife. Mike tells Walt that he chose a “half measure” by giving the husband yet another warning after a recent incident when he should have killed the man on the spot. “No more half measures.”



It’s time we have our own sit-down, as fans, with Dolphins brass. No more walking on eggshells. No more avoiding the tweets. No more pretending that the guy isn’t a total scumbag because he runs a sub 4.3 40. No more pretending that he didn’t quit on his team, the fans, the game at the end of the season. No more shying away from all the police altercations. No more half-measures: Tyreek Hill needs to go.



Another week, another negative story, and another domestic issue. When is enough, enough? Alleged or not, case open or shut, why can’t we just call him what he is? Tyreek Hill is a cancer. He is a cancer to the locker room, the organization, the NFL, and the game of football in general.

He’s been a grade-A+ malcontent since college and is the ultimate example of addition by subtraction. Tell me, did the Chiefs skip a beat after he was traded? Or did they make three consecutive Super Bowls?



Yes, I know, the Dolphins are not the Chiefs. Mahomes and Andy Reid aren’t showing up for OTAs in Miami without an act from the sports gods that would make Luka and the Mavs blush. Yes, I know Tyreek Hill runs the greatest 40-yard dash in the history of human speed and would certainly be useful for any team, especially to make a deep playoff run.



Unfortunately, this team is nowhere near making a playoff run. I’d argue the 2025-2026 Miami Dolphins will be a whole lot closer to the #1 pick than they will be making a playoff run or even making the playoffs in general, and even if this team could make a run, I wouldn’t want Tyreek Hill associated with any success. Let desperate owners like Jerry Jones or Arthur Blank talk themselves into giving up something of value for Tyreek Hill in hopes of winning that ever-elusive Lombardi trophy that we all know they have no hope of seeing anytime soon (*shhhh* don’t tell them that). He can be their problem.



To Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, and especially Stephen Ross:



For the sake of your fanbase, the league, the game of football, and your own self-respect, it’s time. Do the right thing. Tyreek must go.





No more half measures