NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter wrote an article giving his ideal top two picks for every team. With the Miami Dolphins, he has the Dolphins fixing their issues in the secondary with their first two picks.
Round 1, Pick #13: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Round 2, Pick #48: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
“Doubling up on the secondary in the first two rounds worked out like gangbusters last year for the Eagles, who leaned on rookies Quinyon Mitchell (No. 22 overall) and Cooper DeJean (No. 40 overall) while making their way to a Super Bowl title. Selecting the speedy, instinctual Barron (to pair with Jalen Ramsey outside) and the ballhawking Watts (to replace Jevon Holland) shores up the back end for years to come. “
Jahdae Barron NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season. Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety.
Strengths
- Above-average size and strength as a “big nickel” corner.
- Able to forcefully redirect routes over the first 5 yards.
- Has plus awareness and instincts to make timely responses from zone.
- Ran receiver’s routes for them like he knew the play in 2024.
- Claws, slaps and punches to beat up the catch point.
- Swarms in after catch with good angles and physical strikes.
- Under control and slides his feet to tackle in the open field.
Weaknesses
- Limited exposure in man coverage.
- Might not have the top-end speed to carry verticals solo.
- Average lateral transitions and recovery bust when beaten.
- Needs to run through and wrap up more frequently.
- Short arms could impact ball production and tackle success.
Xavier Watts NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Safety with the versatility and ball skills to make plays from a variety of alignments. Watts plays with rare feel and instincts on the back-end, allowing him to range over the top in single-high or read and drive on throws as a split safety. Watts lined up over the slot at times in college, but he might not have the man-cover talent to do that as a pro. His ball skills and production are intoxicating, but his run support and tackling are quite sobering. Watts lacks pursuit discipline and fails to break down in space, leading to open-field misses and back-breaking mistakes. The tackling lowers his floor some, but I expect him to drift toward his ceiling because he’s so good on the back-end.
Strengths
- Rare instincts create on-ball production.
- Plays with excellent twitch and anticipation.
- Eyes and range to play over the top or put lid on Cover 2 buckets.
- Tremendous ball skills and feel for passing lanes.
- Almost never penalized.
- Very rapid diagnosis and response to the run.
- Displays good pre-snap recognition of play design.
- Scheme-independent with ability to play high, low or from slot.
Weaknesses
- Can be frenetic with false steps at the top of the route.
- Narrow pedal creates stiffer coverage transitions.
- Below-average body control and reactive agility.
- Lacks discipline and patience when defending the run.
- Reckless pursuit leverage creates open cutback lanes.
- Must come to balance and drop his entry point as an NFL tackler.