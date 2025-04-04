NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter wrote an article giving his ideal top two picks for every team. With the Miami Dolphins, he has the Dolphins fixing their issues in the secondary with their first two picks.

Round 1, Pick #13: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Round 2, Pick #48: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

“Doubling up on the secondary in the first two rounds worked out like gangbusters last year for the Eagles, who leaned on rookies Quinyon Mitchell (No. 22 overall) and Cooper DeJean (No. 40 overall) while making their way to a Super Bowl title. Selecting the speedy, instinctual Barron (to pair with Jalen Ramsey outside) and the ballhawking Watts (to replace Jevon Holland) shores up the back end for years to come. “

Overview