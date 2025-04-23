Here we are again with yet another NFL Draft for Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier, who has held the position since 2016. He has seen it all in his nine seasons as general manager, though this is his most important one yet, not only to save his job but also to transform his reputation from average to elite. Capable of helping the Miami Dolphins reach their first Super Bowl since 1984 and hopefully win one since 1973. Do I think he is capable? Just like I feel about this team as a whole, I have to see it to believe it.

So let’s take a Deep dive into three reasons why I think Chris Grier is incapable as a general manager and a reason he can save his job.

Average General Manager Not Elite

Chris Grier has been an average general manager for the Miami Dolphins at his best. The reason this is the case is that the guys he has brought in either through the draft, through trades, or through free agency. He has brought in decent players who do not necessarily fill the team’s desperate needs. In fact, round one of the 2025 NFL Draft is tomorrow night at 8 pm, and there have been question marks as to who the Dolphins will take with the thirteenth pick. They could also trade that pick to either trade down or up in the draft tomorrow night. We will have to see what Grier does with that pick in the first round, but based on prior drafts, I have no confidence. I would have confidence in Brandon Shore, who is, I believe, the next man up currently within the organization, to be the next general manager.

Let me take a moment to address the Tyreek Hill trade in 2022, which, on paper, was a good move for the Dolphins. But where did it get them in terms of Super Bowl contention, you ask? NOWHERE. All Kansas City did was win back-to-back Super Bowl championships, why you ask, because of the structure they have and the culture that the Chiefs have, which is something that the Dolphins do not have. Grier also made some moves for injury-prone players like Bradley Chubb and the now-retired Terron Armstead. He just hasn’t been up to par, like Howie Roseman of the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Too Many Promises

Chris Grier promised that the Miami Dolphins would double down on the offensive line this off-season, and so far, so not good for them. Why is that because they only brought in one quality offensive lineman, and that is James Daniels. Remember, in 2023, Grier laughed at the face of the offensive line, saying that he was more confident than the South Florida media was. My question is how any general manager could do that to their market’s media. It took the Dolphins finishing 8-9 in 2024 for him to realize what was happening, and this may be a situation where it is too little too late to save his job after the 2025 season, IF it ends in disaster, which it might. He just had too many promises to us fans, and he never followed through on those promises, especially when the Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill and had that all-in approach in 2022. All that did was result in a first-round exit in the wild-card round against their most-hated rival, the Buffalo Bills.

Neglecting Important Team Needs

This one is especially important because like I said the 2025 NFL Draft is tomorrow night because the Dolphins currently have needs at defensive back and it is not just cornerback it is also depth at all safety positions free and strong safety since we can not just rely on Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melinfonwu, then offensive and defensive line. Yes, still offensive line help, and do not get me started on Liam Eichenberg, who I am sure plays hard in practice, but on the field needs to be better. Why I say the defensive line is that we cannot rely on just Zach Sieler to make plays.

Currently, Sieler is the only starting defensive tackle on the roster, and yes, I know we do have Benito Jones. Those two are all we have currently at that position, and Chris Grier has an important job in filling in roster needs so the team can succeed in 2025. So far, all Grier has done is an average job. In fact, he is an average general manager who does not really address every position on the roster, only the main ones, in my eyes.

So, How Does He Save His Job

Chris Grier can save his job for a variety of reasons that I can think of. The main thing is bringing in players who can help the team win now and fit the timeline of their starters, mainly Tua, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De’Von Achane. However, it has to be guys that are young, so once those guys come and go, especially Tyreek, who is in his thirties now, they can replenish with youth. Chris Grier said recently that they want to build a team for sustained success in this league. The way you do that is by consistently drafting well and bringing in guys that can help you win now and in the long term. He is capable of doing it, he just has not done it, and it is the reason the Miami Dolphins are what they are, an average good team that beats up on the bad teams but gets exposed against the teams over five hundred.

Summary of Chris Grier

Now, we have established that Chris Grier, as I mentioned before, is an average general manager for three reasons: he is average, not elite, makes too many promises, and neglects important team needs. I mentioned that I feel he has made moves like the Tyreek Hill trade that haven’t gotten them anywhere, as far as reaching the Super Bowl and winning their first Super Bowl title since 1973. Too many promises because of the whole offensive line thing he mentioned at the end of the season press conference with head coach Mike McDaniel. Lastly, he has neglected team needs in the draft and free agency especially in the draft with more busts than steals. We will have to see how he does with the 2025 NFL Draft tomorrow night, with round one at 8 pm. I will be watching and questioning every last move he makes as general manager because he needs to know that he is on the hot seat.