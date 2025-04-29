The Miami Dolphins have a cornerback problem.

It’s a big problem.

That is, they currently have none on the roster that you trust, and we’re heading into May.

There was a Miami Herald report on Sunday that the Dolphins have reached out to some free agent corners, including former Bills CB Rasul Douglas.

However, another way Miami can improve the cornerback position is through a trade, and one name rumored to be on the trade market is Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II.

Newsome was a 1st round pick of the Browns in 2026. He has played in 54 games, starting 42 of them since entering the NFL.

He has three career interceptions, which have all occurred in the past two seasons.

But if this sounds too good to be true, well, it is.

There is a reason why the Browns are looking to unload Newsome, and it’s that his play hasn’t been very good of late.

Per a recent Yahoo.com article on Newsome, they said this:

“He gives up far too many big plays and is awful as a run defender with far too many missed tackles. Newsome isn’t an awful player, but he isn’t a player you want to pay more than $10 million per year to.”

Newsome is also in the final year of his deal. So, what will any team want to give up via trade for a player who will be nothing more than a one-year rental whose play has declined since the day he was drafted?

If you’re wondering what his contract is, he has a base salary of $13.37 million due this season.

Does Miami have the cap space to add that type of salary? For a player who was demoted from being a starter after Week 3 last year and didn’t start another game last season?

I know Miami has a huge question mark at the cornerback position, but I don’t think adding Greg Newsome II via trade is the best approach.