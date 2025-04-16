As I ponder the issues and aggravation that the Dolphins have caused all of us fans, let’s switch gears and consider the other side of the coin.

What if everything goes right? What would that even look like? Then what would the expectations be?

Let’s take a deep dive, shall we?

Injuries and Players Coming Back from Injury

Keeping any NFL team relatively healthy the entire year is nearly impossible. For Miami, it’s two words: Tua Tagovailoa! Tua needs to play all 17 games and play at an MVP level. Not taking any unnecessary hits by sliding and throwing the ball away will help keep it that way. The offensive line’s health and top-tier play will also aid in this. Of course, it is still a tough sport, and anything can happen. Welcome, Zach Wilson!! Zach needs to show us something immediately, so the team and fans can be confident. We all know preseason games don’t tell the whole story, but he needs to play well when he is on the field.

Veteran players Bradley Chubb, Jaelen Phillips, and Austin Jackson are all coming back from injuries and need to be 100 % healthy while being as productive as they were before the injuries. Bradley Chubb is a high-paid player that Miami traded for who was finally starting to play like a pro-bowler before getting injured. Jaelen Phillips is a great human being and has a ton of talent. Simply can’t stay on the field. If he is healthy when he gets back, hopefully sooner than later, he can easily have a pro-bowl-like contribution. Now, Austin Jackson. Austin was everyone’s punching bag for a while. A first-round pick that everyone thought was a reach. He found a home at right tackle and had a solid year and got paid for it. Too many injuries. He must stay healthy! He blocks Tua’s blind side. That is the one detail everyone seems to forget.

Now we have the 2024 rookie class that got hurt early in the season and ever really saw the field: defensive end Mohamed Kamara, safety Patrick McMorris, and wide receiver Tahj Washington. These were players that a lot of people felt were solid picks and could possibly contribute. Kamara will have an opportunity to make an impact with Jaelen Phillips not being ready at the start of the season. Patrick McMorris was a player that showed a ton of flashes in pre-season and has an opportunity to start. Tahj Washington was a seventh-round pick who will be on the bubble going into camp. He really needs to impress the coaches and add special teams to his abilities.

Young players Taking the Next Step Forward in their Maturation

Chop Robinson must continue to ascend after a solid rookie campaign. Patrick Paul must be the answer at left tackle. This was a pick that a lot of people felt was a reach. He must prove everyone wrong while being a quality starter well into his second contract. Malik Washington had a solid rookie season playing receiver and special teams. No reason for him not to continue to ascend. Now, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. This is the guy who is a complete enigma. We think he has skills, but he shows us something one week and injured the next. This will be his final opportunity with this team.

The Free Agent Signings

I’m going to make this short and sweet. James Daniels must be healthy and playing like he did in Pittsburgh at right guard. This is paramount. Ifeatu Melifonwa needs to stay healthy and show us why he was an ascending safety in Detroit. He needs to win the starting job. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is a big-body, physical wide receiver and an endzone threat that Miami hasn’t had in a few years. If he puts up the same stats he did in Tennessee, we will all be happy.

The Question Marks

Jalen Ramsey, a future Hall of Famer who looked to have lost a step last season, is now on the trading block, according to sources with permission to seek a trade. Now we are going to need two starting corners! Is one or both on this team right now? Will they be drafted, or will they be a free-agent signing? Ethan Bonner and Cam Smith need to assert themselves big time!! Cam Smith must remove the bust from his name, and all we hear is that Ethan is talented and is faster than the wide receivers—enough of the talk. We need to see results! Jalen Waddle needs to play a full season and stop getting nicked. It feels like he is on the injury report every week. Julian Hill seems to be a guy they like, but he dropped many passes and dumb penalties that need to stop. He did seem to get better as the year went on. Kion Smith. Does he have any ability? The Dolphins brass seem to believe so? Is he a tackle or guard, or both? Is he going to battle for a starting job or a backup role?

No Distractions

AKA Tyreek Hill. Period!!! Nothing more to say. If he is here and balls out with no distractions, that’s fantastic. If not, we all know the alternative!!

The Draft

A solid draft getting quality players at our most needed positions that can contribute this year. Chris Grier is going to need to be a magician to get this team more picks in the 2nd and 3rd rounds to really make this happen. The old argument of drafting by need or best player available? With this team, there are so many needs that it doesn’t matter! Pick 13 must be perfect. Drafting a TE or an RB at that spot because they are the best player available. Sorry, trade the pick!

With all that said, what is the conclusion? I gave a ton of IFS. It would be a tall task, but a playoff berth and winning in the first round of the playoffs is the ceiling. Nothing more.