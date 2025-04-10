The Miami Dolphins need to move on from Tyreek Hill. I felt the need to state that right at the top. It is bad enough that the team put their eggs into the basket of the extremely talented but troubled Wide Receiver in the first place. This is a man who assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in 2014, broke the arm of his 3-year-old son in 2019, and most recently had the police called on him by his wife’s mother for a domestic disturbance. While no charges were filed, there is a video circulating of Hill peering over his balcony with his baby precariously being held over the railing.

In June of 2023 Hill got into a dispute with a male employee of the Haulover Marine Center which was settled out of court. In February of 2024 he was sued by Sophie Hall a model and influencer who claims that Hill broke her leg during a football lesson, Hill disputes this saying that she tripped over a dog but regardless it is a persistent truth that Hill will find himself in a situation that makes him difficult to defend.

Miami Dolphins fans are no strangers to embarrassment. On the field, the team currently is in the midst of the longest playoff win drought in the NFL. It has been over 25 years since we’ve watched Miami win a playoff game. To make matters worse, both perennial losers of the NFL, the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions, have notched wins during this time, with the Lions nearly making the Super Bowl. We spent years cycling through quarterbacks in a desperate attempt to find the successor to Dan Marino, resting our hopes on the likes of Cleo Lemon and Tyler Thigpen.

When we finally draft a quarterback who is good enough to keep the team in contention, in Tua Tagovailoa, half of the fan base spends most of their time praying for his downfall. When the team traded for the best running back in the league in Ricky Williams, the fans had to watch as he dominated for two seasons before being suspended for smoking marijuana and temporarily retiring from the NFL as a result. When they tried to make a splashy move for a receiver in the past, with David Boston, he immediately tested positive for steroids, then tore up his knee, missing the season and being released by the team, never playing a game. In the last game of this past season, Tyreek Hill removed himself from the game and then claimed that he wanted to leave due to them not making the playoffs.

Off the field, fans had to deal with Bullygate, where players were accused of bullying tackle Jonathan Martin off of the team. This would be a black eye on the organization and its culture for years until this offseason, where Martin came out to claim that he actually wasn’t bullied but didn’t have the courage to admit he wanted off of the team for personal reasons. But don’t think for a moment that the embarrassment stops with the players. No, the coaching staff will occasionally get in on the actions like Chris Foerster did when he was caught on video snorting what was likely cocaine. This forced the offensive line coach to resign to seek treatment for a drug issue.

The most egregiously embarrassing moment during my time as a Dolphins fan came when the team was openly flirting with the idea of replacing Tua with Deshaun Watson. At first, it seemed like a move that could possibly catapult the team to title contention. Then, it was revealed that Watson was being sued by two dozen women for sexual harassment and assault. This should have been the end of the rumors, but they persisted, and worst of all, many fans openly pulled for the team to make the move despite the allegations.

I suppose, in light of that situation, adding Tyreek Hill didn’t seem so bad. Well, the team played with fire, and ultimately, they got burned. It would cost the Dolphins $28.2 million to move on from Hill before June 1st, moving his cap hit to $55.9 million. If they release him after June 1st, it will cost them $12.7 million in cap space and an additional $15.5 million next season. These numbers aren’t ideal, but it would be better than keeping him on the team and risking further embarrassment.

