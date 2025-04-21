Coming into the off-season, Miami had questions surrounding the defensive secondary.

Now, with even more uncertainty surrounding the group with the latest rumors about Jalen Ramsey, the likelihood of the Dolphins taking a cornerback or safety with their first draft selection is very high.

While Miami could take Will Johnson out of Michigan at #13, Johnson profiles more as an outside cornerback, and that would be helpful. The Dolphins need someone who can move all around the secondary.

That player is Jahdae Barron out of Texas.

Barron performed well at the scouting combine back in February as he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash, and jumped 35 inches in the vertical jump and 10′ 3″ in the broad jump, showing off his athleticism.

Along with the physical traits, Barron was super productive with the Longhorns, especially in his final season in 2024.

He won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s top defensive back, and was named as a first team All-American after starting all 16 games and racking up five interceptions, 11 pass break-ups and 67 tackles.

Barron can play all over the secondary, which makes him a valuable asset.

His greatest strength is to play the nickel position, and with his size at 5’11 and 194 pounds, and speed, Barron can line up against the type of receiver who will feature in the slot.

Selecting Barron in the first round will allow the Dolphins to then take the best players available in the later rounds as they won’t have to worry so much about the defensive backfield with Barron there.

Miami can also add veterans around him, like Asante Samuel Jr. and Marcus Williams, to fill out the secondary.

Adding Jahdae Barron in the draft is the right move for the Dolphins, as his versatility will make the secondary that much better as they try to navigate an AFC that features many explosive receivers, both in the slot and outside.

His selection will help to ensure Miami’s defense stays in the top ten of the NFL.