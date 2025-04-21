Jordan Reid of ESPN.com released his final 7-round mock draft, and he has the Miami Dolphins filling all of their need positions with their draft picks.

Round 1, Pick #13: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

“Even prior to the Dolphins actively exploring trade options for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the team had a major hole at the position. Barron is capable of playing on the perimeter or inside. He logged 300-plus career snaps at all four cornerback spots (right, left, slot and wide), which shows alignment versatility unmatched by any other corner in this class. The Dolphins’ 16 takeaways ranked 27th in the NFL last season, and Barron is a standout turnover generator with a career-high five interceptions in 2024.”

Overview