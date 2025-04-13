The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their latest seven–round mock draft. The focus of this draft is fixing the Dolphins’ offensive line both in the short term and long term.

Round 1, Pick #13: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

“With Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history, protecting him has to be the Miami Dolphins’ top priority. They could address that early in the NFL Draft.

Kelvin Banks Jr. has one of the highest ceilings in this offensive tackle class. He’s well-built with long arms, a strong anchor, and impressive agility. His hand usage still needs refining, but if he cleans that up, he could be a long-term starter anywhere on the line.“

Overview