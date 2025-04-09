CBS Sports put out their latest three-round mock draft, and in my opinion, the Dolphins are reaching for a few players in each round.

Round 1, Pick #13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

“Grant is a really good athlete for his size — and he has a knack for getting his hands up in the passing lane and knocking the ball down. He has a surprisingly quick first step, and uses his hands well to shoot gaps and be a disruptive presence in the backfield. For me he’s more explosive and consistent than Kris Jenkins, his former teammate and Bengals second-rounder in ’24.”

Overview