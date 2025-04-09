CBS Sports put out their latest three-round mock draft, and in my opinion, the Dolphins are reaching for a few players in each round.
Round 1, Pick #13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
“Grant is a really good athlete for his size — and he has a knack for getting his hands up in the passing lane and knocking the ball down. He has a surprisingly quick first step, and uses his hands well to shoot gaps and be a disruptive presence in the backfield. For me he’s more explosive and consistent than Kris Jenkins, his former teammate and Bengals second-rounder in ’24.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Grant is a broad-bodied nose tackle whose tape can run hot and cold depending on the game and the types of blocks he’s facing. He struggles to anchor when hit with down blocks due to his narrow base and tall pads, but he uses his power and length to beat single blocks and split double teams when he finds the crease. He had some sack production in college, and we could see him improve in that area once he learns to create more rush space with his hands. Grant’s game will finally come together in full when he’s able to take his impressive physical attributes and impose his will on opponents.
Strengths
- Built with a broad chest, thick lowers and long arms.
- Capable of playing multiple spots in odd or even fronts.
- Can absorb and split double teams when pad level is right.
- Possesses club strength to knock blocker off balance.
- Good strike and extend with arm-over release as a two-gapper.
- Put together a solid performance in upset win over Ohio State.
- Bangs around with heavy hands as an interior rusher.
Weaknesses
- Too often lacks explosiveness for dominant early phase reps.
- Plays with tightness in lowers and a narrow base.
- Has a tougher time growing roots against angle blocks.
- Limited range and short-area quickness as a tackler.
- Poor first-step quickness to create advantages for his rush.
Round 2, Pick #48: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
Overview
Highly consistent performer with elite length and better technique than many prospects coming from a higher level of competition. Grant played with both urgency and positioning in William & Mary’s zone-heavy approach, but he needs to add bulk and improve his pad level to play with the drive and anchor needed as a pro. The former high school wrestler utilizes a bag of tricks with his protection approach and possesses adequate core strength to absorb a speed-to-power pass rush. He could develop into a solid pro as either a guard or tackle if he cleans up issues with hand usage.
Strengths
- Tree branch arm length with legitimate 7-foot wingspan.
- Operates with good posture and flat back in pass sets.
- Will clinch and close distance to control pass rushers.
- Looks to flummox rusher’s rhythm with feints and chops.
- Good pace off the snap and into lateral landmarks.
- Finds footwork and positioning before engaging.
- Uncoils hips to bolster leverage and strength at the point.
Weaknesses
- Massive step up in competition could take time to navigate.
- Inconsistent punch quickness mitigates his length advantage.
- Average slide quickness to seal off top of the rush.
- Has a habit of hugging or holding when attempting to sustain cutoff blocks.
- Needs to improve pad level for drive-blocking duties in pros.
Round 3, Pick #98: BJ Adams, CB, UCF
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Man-cover corner with good size and great length but average ball production. Adams is at home in press coverage, where he can reroute the receiver. His foot agility and quickness are below NFL standards and he could struggle to stay connected against an NFL route tree. Average awareness and instincts cause inconsistencies from zone but his burst to close and angles to the throw work in his favor, if he can trust what he sees. He has adequate speed and a crowd-and-grab coverage style that could bring feast-or-famine results as a pro. I love the competitiveness and traits to squeeze catch windows, but Adams’ areas of concern could limit him to backup duty.
Strengths
- Possesses ideal blend of size and wingspan for press duties.
- Quick, well-timed jabs help to hinder the release.
- Operates with good patience when pedaling with the route.
- Triggers forward from off-man with good bend and burst.
- Adequate recovery acceleration to close on route separation.
- Uses frame and length to play through the catch space.
- Has experience and willingness to compete on special teams.
Weaknesses
- Can improve footwork to slide and cut off receiver’s release.
- Lacks discipline when defending high/low route combos.
- Eye balance between his man and the quarterback is lacking.
- Average foot quickness to shadow route breaks on NFL level.
- Passes defensed were more a function of size than instincts.
- Run support is more show than go.