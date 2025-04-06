The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their latest 7-round mock draft. With their ten picks, the Miami Dolphins addressed many of their needs, specifically on the offensive line and at safety.
Round 1, Pick #13: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
“If the Miami Dolphins have any hope of making a deep run, they need to prioritize protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The 20-year-old Kelvin Banks Jr. has a 6’4”, 320-pound frame and elite athleticism. His combination of agility and smooth movement makes him a standout, particularly in the run game, where he thrives when pulling and operating in space.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Three-year starter who has gone to battle in the trenches with current and future pros. Banks will come into the league as an early starter but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection. He’s technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks. He has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point. Banks has the slide quickness to deal with speed, but he must become more proactive in attacking power rushers and long-limbed attackers to prevent them from dictating the terms. He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement but he should become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard.
Strengths
- Plays with good initial quickness and easy athleticism.
- Tracks rushers with smooth slides and a steady pace.
- Refuses to overset and unnecessarily open an inside lane.
- Feet are active and light to mirror counter movements.
- Has a feel for his punch range and when to throw his hands.
- Dips and drives hips into the opponent, creating leverage.
- Runs feet into down blocks and kick-outs, and keeps them chopping.
- Centers up man-on-man blocks and strains to neutralize.
- Athletic in space with basketball feet to adjust and connect.
Weaknesses
- Lacks desired thickness in his limbs.
- Pass protection features excessive forward lean into punch.
- Needs to expand set depth to create a wider corner for rusher.
- Labors to keep power from compressing his edges.
- Athletic but body control can get away from him in protection.
- Sloppy hand placement and tardy resets impact block sustain.
- Needs to play with more consistent clinch and control at the point.
Round 2, Pick #48: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Interior lineman with the size, length and physicality for consideration in odd or even fronts. Alexander is capable of destroying blocks, but he needs to do a better job of balancing his force to control the action at the point of attack. He can hold his ground when he’s staying low, but the pad level is inconsistent and causes his gap constriction to be hit-or-miss. Alexander has above-average rush acumen. He does a nice job of utilizing his traits and crafting a plan of attack. His best football could be ahead of him, but for now, he projects as an average rotational player or backup.
Strengths
- Possesses coveted length with three-down skill set.
- Comes off the ball with good bend and force into first contact.
- Batters blocker with heavy hands and long arms.
- Capable slide-and-swim move to force whiffs.
- Rushes with a game plan to set up his moves and counters.
- Uses arm extension to generate push and separation with his rush.
- Fairly instinctive rush counters fueled by active hands.
Weaknesses
- Easily displaced when pad level starts to drift up high.
- Somewhat sluggish with his short-area footwork.
- Gets caught fighting blocker instead of finding the runner.
- Average first-step quickness into the neutral zone as a pass rusher.
- Doesn’t get from Point A to Point B quickly in twist games.
- Below-average bend with his rush allows him to be redirected.
Round 3, Pick #98: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Passionate linebacker with great size, good instincts and a feel for how to play the position. Knight is a fluid athlete with average pursuit speed and short-area burst. He uses his eyes and instincts to diagnose quickly and he maneuvers around bodies like a running back. He’s adept at slipping blocks and rarely allows blockers to stick and sustain on the second level. He’s aware and productive in zone but could struggle to stay connected in man coverage. He’s not a twitchy mover but knows how to play the game and has a chance to play on all three downs. Knight’s field demeanor and football character should seal the deal as a future starter at inside ‘backer.
Strengths
- Broad frame is built for rugged action in the box.
- Keys and reacts to play design with good pace.
- Disdainful hands help play off or shed climbing blocks.
- Pursues with movement that is athletic but controlled.
- Very natural at slipping blocks without losing run fits.
- Runs through his tackle targets with force and wrap-up.
- Alert in his zone drops with movement that mirrors quarterback’s eyes.
Weaknesses
- Short-area and lateral twitch appear to be average.
- Can become impatient during scrape and trigger.
- Below-average burst limits pursuit success from back side.
- Might not have enough speed for man coverage as a pro.
- Below-average elusiveness and production as blitzer.
Round 4, Pick #135: Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma
NFL.com Draft Profile
The only things keeping Bowman from a higher grade is a lack of NFL size and his inconsistencies as a tackler. He’s fluid and athletic to man up over the slot. He’s meddlesome to float around looking for playmaking opportunities in zone coverage. He’ll struggle matching on big bodies and will get beat on jump balls downfield. He loves to rocket downhill to support the run but he lacks stopping power and will miss his share of tackles. His size and tackling inconsistency might be a concern for some teams, but he’s too instinctive and versatile to overlook as a safety/corner hybrid with starting talent.
Strengths
- Instinctive and opportunistic with 11 career interceptions, including three returned for scores.
- Versatility to move around in a variety of coverages.
- Speed and quickness allows for more pre-snap disguises.
- Above-average recognition and eye balance in all forms of zone.
- Hips and feet for smooth transitions in man coverage from the slot.
- Determined to pull free from blocks and make tackles.
- Instant diagnosis and trigger to meet run plays near the line.
Weaknesses
- Lacks height and weight associated with the safety spot.
- Can get big-bodied by receivers posting him up.
- Tall targets can play over the top of him on jump balls.
- Active in run support but results are uneven.
- Comes in hot and fails to break down as an open-field tackler.
- Drag-down tackler lacking functional play strength as a solo stopper.
Round 4, Pick #135: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Pocket passer with good size who played in a high-volume, pro-passing scheme that should give him a head start as a pro. McCord was too inconsistent at Ohio State, relative to the talent around him, but he proved to be confident and productive last season at Syracuse without that same level of supporting talent. His fundamentals are usually solid and he plays with adequate poise in the face of pressure. He has enough arm to make window throws and push the ball around the field. McCord seeks to attack coverages vertically instead of operating as a “Checkdown Charlie.” While he can hit chunk throws, his decision-making and ball placement aren’t always good fits for his gunslinger mentality. His mobility inside and outside the pocket is average. McCord has good size, adequate talent and commendable resilience. He could find a home as a backup quarterback with modest upside.
Strengths
- Plays with an attacking mindset to challenge defenses.
- Allows routes to breathe and mature when necessary.
- Reads coverage and progressions high to low when possible.
- Good feel for buying time and beating the blitz.
- Pretty good poise to manage unblocked pressure closing in.
- Arm strength to deliver deep-outs to the field side.
- Throws a catchable deep fade with adequate placement.
Weaknesses
- Below-average twitch to get the ball out quickly when needed.
- Tight trunk makes it tough to square and deliver on rollouts.
- Slower operation time allows corners to pounce and close his windows.
- Throws back into the middle of the field (and traffic) when scrambling.
- Average feel for placing throws between leveled coverage.
- Inconsistent to lead moving targets with his ball placement.
- Too willing to throw at a covered target despite lurking coverage.
- Allows edge pressure to close and sack him without climbing.
Round 5, Pick #150: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Feisty slot-only target who has maximized his talent and honed his craft. Restrepo is a route chef who reeks of urgency and plays much faster than the stopwatch is likely to time him. His footwork, leverage and burst allowed consistent separation from man coverage on the college level but contested catches await him on the next level. His instincts, blitz recognition and talent to scramble open when plays break down will make him a favorite of quarterbacks and play-callers. Subpar length and average measurables could create some hesitation for NFL evaluators but the play and football demeanor feel translatable as a future starting slot.
Strengths
- Developed into a high-volume, high-impact weapon in Miami’s offense.
- Great usage of leverage to release against press.
- Adjusts routes to elude traffic and handsy coverage.
- Routes feature sharp angles and wicked change of direction.
- Plays with tempo changes to keep pressure on the coverage.
- Possesses a high level of awareness and instincts after the snap.
- Willing to do his part as a positional blocker in run/screen game.
Weaknesses
- Lacks ideal size and speed to work the third level as a pro.
- Likely to check out as “quicker than fast.”
- Will be forced to deal with route-squatters looking to crowd his breaks.
- Short arms create a smaller catch radius for QBs to throw to.
- Very tough but could struggle to carve out catch space when contested.
Round 5, Pick #155: Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Diggs has the versatility to play edge in odd or even fronts and his measurables are favorable. However, he doesn’t play with enough aggression or know-how for those measurables to work in his favor at a high enough rate. Diggs will flash once he’s beaten protection, but he will need work to beat pro tackles. As a run defender, he has the tools but doesn’t find the football or diagnose the action quickly enough.
Strengths
- Possesses NFL size and length.
- Versatility to play edge in odd or even fronts.
- Strikes with leverage and lift as a down lineman.
- Adequate hand quickness to dismiss blocker’s punch.
- Uncorks a quality arm-over inside-rush move.
Weaknesses
- Plays with a lack of feel and instincts versus the run.
- Fails to locate the football with much consistency.
- Doesn’t play with enough decisiveness or burst.
- Needs to deliver a forceful initial punch as a stand-up edge.
- Pass rush is too rigid and lacks flow.
Round 7, Pick #224: Jalin Conyers, TE, Texas Tech
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
With his size and athletic talent, Conyers could become an NFL surprise if he commits himself to the work off the field. The route-running needs work and he’s faster than quick, but he has the size and ball skills to win when contested. His build-up speed allows for better throwing windows over the second and third levels than it does underneath against tight man coverage. He can add yards after the catch and has impressive tape out of the Wildcat at Arizona State, but the run blocking runs hot and cold. The size and talent are there for a roster spot, but sticking around might be up to Conyers.
Strengths
- Multi-faceted athlete who can catch, run and throw.
- Build-up speed allows him to beat linebackers down the seam.
- Ball skills to track and create catch space on deep fades.
- Good success rate operating out of Wildcat at Arizona State.
- Runs with vision and competitiveness after the catch.
- Uses size to win in space as a move blocker.
Weaknesses
- Coasts through routes without attention to detail.
- Rarely climbs on top of defender before breaking off the route.
- Below-average short-area quickness to uncover underneath.
- Conditioning has been an issue for him at times.
Round 7, Pick #231: Tyler Cooper, OC, Minnesota
NFL DraftBuzz Profile
Tyler Cooper entered the Minnesota program as an unheralded two-star recruit from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin, where he earned WFCA Small School All-State honors and was a semifinalist for the prestigious Joe Thomas Award. The 6’6″, 310-pound interior lineman showed remarkable patience during his developmental years, transforming from a practice squad contributor into a key piece of the Gophers’ offensive front.
After redshirting in 2019 and playing sparingly his first three seasons, Cooper seized control of the left guard position in 2023. He started 11 games that year, helping power a ground attack that accumulated 2,264 rushing yards while providing protection for a passing offense that generated 16 touchdowns. His senior campaign saw him earn All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors while starting 10 games, though nagging injuries forced him to miss two contests.
Cooper’s academic excellence paralleled his on-field growth, earning Academic All-Big Ten recognition in five consecutive seasons. His final year showcased his development as he helped anchor an offense that averaged 26.15 points per game and demonstrated improved consistency in both run and pass protection across 1,325 offensive snaps.
Scouting Report: Summary
The tape shows a technically sound guard who wins with length and leverage rather than raw power or elite athleticism. Cooper excels when asked to pass protect in confined spaces, routinely steering rushers wide of the pocket while maintaining his base. His football mind shows up repeatedly against stunts and delayed blitzes, where his quick recognition and efficient movement stand out even against top Big Ten competition.
In the run game, Cooper’s best moments come on down blocks and double teams where he can work vertically and use his frame to create movement. The Minnesota offense featured him heavily on power concepts, where his ability to pull and locate targets in space hints at untapped potential. His effectiveness diminishes significantly when asked to reach block or execute zone concepts – limitations that showed up consistently against quicker defensive tackles.
A gap/power scheme maximizes Cooper’s strengths while minimizing his athletic shortcomings. His tape against Michigan and Penn State revealed a player who holds up well in pass protection against NFL-caliber defenders but needs technical refinement and added strength to consistently move people in the run game. Give him a year of development focusing on his anchor and hand placement, and you’re looking at a potential starter by year two in the right system.
Round 7, Pick #253: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Broughton has first-step quickness to penetrate and above-average range as a tackler. He has an adequate anchor but needs to improve his upper-body strength to press and shed downhill blocks. He’s an instinctive rusher with a diverse plan and is outstanding at causing havoc with his length and footwork. His rush alone creates rotational value as a three-technique or odd-front defensive end.
Strengths
- Gets off the ball with a quick first step.
- Looks to split and balance through double teams.
- Athletic ability to extend his range as a run defender.
- Outstanding use of length to bypass protection.
- Pressures the pocket with force and/or foot quickness.
- Rush plans are well-conceived and diversified.
Weaknesses
- Lacks girth in his lowers with thin calves.
- Can be a step slow reacting to a blocker’s lateral steps.
- Takes longer rides on the block than necessary.
- Needs better upper-body power to press and shed blockers.
- Hard-charging rush can lack balance and control at times.