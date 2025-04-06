Plays with a lack of feel and instincts versus the run.

Fails to locate the football with much consistency.

Doesn’t play with enough decisiveness or burst.

Needs to deliver a forceful initial punch as a stand-up edge.

Pass rush is too rigid and lacks flow.

Round 7, Pick #224: Jalin Conyers, TE, Texas Tech

Overview

With his size and athletic talent, Conyers could become an NFL surprise if he commits himself to the work off the field. The route-running needs work and he’s faster than quick, but he has the size and ball skills to win when contested. His build-up speed allows for better throwing windows over the second and third levels than it does underneath against tight man coverage. He can add yards after the catch and has impressive tape out of the Wildcat at Arizona State, but the run blocking runs hot and cold. The size and talent are there for a roster spot, but sticking around might be up to Conyers. Strengths Multi-faceted athlete who can catch, run and throw.

Build-up speed allows him to beat linebackers down the seam.

Ball skills to track and create catch space on deep fades.

Good success rate operating out of Wildcat at Arizona State.

Runs with vision and competitiveness after the catch.

Uses size to win in space as a move blocker. Weaknesses Coasts through routes without attention to detail.

Rarely climbs on top of defender before breaking off the route.

Below-average short-area quickness to uncover underneath.

Conditioning has been an issue for him at times.

Round 7, Pick #231: Tyler Cooper, OC, Minnesota

Tyler Cooper entered the Minnesota program as an unheralded two-star recruit from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin, where he earned WFCA Small School All-State honors and was a semifinalist for the prestigious Joe Thomas Award. The 6’6″, 310-pound interior lineman showed remarkable patience during his developmental years, transforming from a practice squad contributor into a key piece of the Gophers’ offensive front.

After redshirting in 2019 and playing sparingly his first three seasons, Cooper seized control of the left guard position in 2023. He started 11 games that year, helping power a ground attack that accumulated 2,264 rushing yards while providing protection for a passing offense that generated 16 touchdowns. His senior campaign saw him earn All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors while starting 10 games, though nagging injuries forced him to miss two contests.

Cooper’s academic excellence paralleled his on-field growth, earning Academic All-Big Ten recognition in five consecutive seasons. His final year showcased his development as he helped anchor an offense that averaged 26.15 points per game and demonstrated improved consistency in both run and pass protection across 1,325 offensive snaps.

Scouting Report: Summary

The tape shows a technically sound guard who wins with length and leverage rather than raw power or elite athleticism. Cooper excels when asked to pass protect in confined spaces, routinely steering rushers wide of the pocket while maintaining his base. His football mind shows up repeatedly against stunts and delayed blitzes, where his quick recognition and efficient movement stand out even against top Big Ten competition.

In the run game, Cooper’s best moments come on down blocks and double teams where he can work vertically and use his frame to create movement. The Minnesota offense featured him heavily on power concepts, where his ability to pull and locate targets in space hints at untapped potential. His effectiveness diminishes significantly when asked to reach block or execute zone concepts – limitations that showed up consistently against quicker defensive tackles.

A gap/power scheme maximizes Cooper’s strengths while minimizing his athletic shortcomings. His tape against Michigan and Penn State revealed a player who holds up well in pass protection against NFL-caliber defenders but needs technical refinement and added strength to consistently move people in the run game. Give him a year of development focusing on his anchor and hand placement, and you’re looking at a potential starter by year two in the right system.

Round 7, Pick #253: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

Overview