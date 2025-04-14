As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the Miami Dolphins are in a position that demands patience, not panic. Holding the 13th overall pick, the Dolphins aren’t a finished product, but they’ve been proactive this offseason by addressing several key needs through free agency. With major holes still to fill, especially along the offensive line and in the secondary, the best path forward isn’t to trade up or shuffle around the board. It’s to stay right where they are and let the draft come to them.

What makes this strategy even more attractive is the developing situation at the top of the draft. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Tennessee Titans are eyeing quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick. Ward’s talent and upside have vaulted him to the top of draft boards, and his selection could ignite a quarterback run early in round one.

That run could quickly include Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart, two more highly regarded signal-callers who are drawing significant interest from quarterback-needy teams outside the top 10. With the Titans expected to kick things off by taking Ward, other teams could get aggressive by trading up to secure Sanders or Dart before they’re off the board. This potential surge for quarterbacks could have major ripple effects.

If multiple teams move up for quarterbacks, elite non-quarterback prospects, players who might normally go in the top 10, could slip into Miami’s range at pick 13. That scenario gives the Dolphins access to a deeper pool of premier talent without needing to part with draft capital.

Among the top-tier players that could fall to Miami, there are several who could make an immediate impact. Tyler Booker, a dominant guard from Alabama, would provide toughness and stability to the Dolphins’ offensive line. He didn’t allow a single sack in 2024 and would bring a physical presence to the interior. Kelvin Banks Jr., the highly decorated tackle from Texas, will likely transition to guard in the NFL due to his arm length, but he remains a powerful and skilled lineman who can shore up the interior and provide elite run-blocking and pass protection. If the Dolphins want versatility, Grey Zabel from North Dakota State presents a high-upside lineman who could play multiple spots along the line. Lastly, in the secondary, Will Johnson, a standout corner from Michigan, would bring a physical and ball-hawking presence to pair with Jalen Ramsey. However, Johnson is currently nursing an injury, which could affect his draft stock. Under defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Johnson’s eventual addition could give the Dolphins a lockdown cornerback tandem that can match up with any wide receiver group in the NFL.

The bottom line is this: The Dolphins don’t need to force anything. Thanks to the likely quarterback frenzy sparked by the Titans and the potential trades that follow, high-end talent is bound to fall. By staying at 13, Miami can walk away with a top-tier prospect at a position of need without surrendering valuable assets. They’re not a complete team just yet, but with the right draft-day discipline, they could take a major step forward. Letting the board fall to them might not be flashy, but it could be the smartest move they make this offseason.