Matt Miller of ESPN put out his final mock draft of the season, and he has the Dolphins having a gif fall in their lap with arguably the top offensive tackle falling to them at pick #13.

Round 1, Pick #13: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

“According to multiple sources, Miami’s targets are offensive tackle, safety and cornerback, with the pick coming down to the highest grade on the board. Membou is a player I’m told the Dolphins like a lot given his ability to play guard or tackle as a rookie.“

Overview

Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards. Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly. Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times. Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless.

Strengths