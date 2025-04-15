Mel Kiper and Field Yates of ESPN did a 3-round Mock Draft where they alternated picks for the first three rounds. With Miami’s three picks in rounds one through three, here is who they have the Dolphins selecting.
Round 1, Pick #13: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan (Pick made by FIELD YATES)
“Johnson is one of the 10 best players in this class, as his excellent ball skills, instincts and 6-foot-2 size all stand out. The Dolphins have a hole opposite Jalen Ramsey, making cornerback a pressing need. And yes, Miami must also address the offensive line, but it can do so on Day 2.
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers. He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space. He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield. Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level. While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route-runners, as he might lack the recovery speed to close the distance at a desired rate. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern fail to stand out as impediments for what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler.
Strengths
- Big, smooth and instinctive.
- Presses with patient feet and strong re-routes.
- Connects quickly from press and can run with the route.
- Good body control and change of direction in space.
- Pre-snap play recognition makes it seem like he was in the offensive huddle.
- Reads passer and anticipates routes for takeaways.
- Transitions are fluid and well-timed from his pedal or off-man.
- Digests combinations and balances versus high/low concepts in zone.
- Races downhill to strike pass catchers with force.
Weaknesses
- Suffered a season-ending turf toe injury in October.
- Ball greed makes him susceptible to double-moves.
- Struggles to factor once he’s stacked by receiver.
- Average recovery burst and speed when beaten inside the route.
- Can afford to become more aggressive in block take-on and run support.
- Open-field overruns lead to missed arm tackles in space.
Round 2, Pick #48: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo (Pick made by MEL KIPER)
“Tyler Booker would have been a great fit, and Arizona guard Jonah Savaiinaea was under consideration. But the defensive line is also a weak spot. Alexander is quick enough and strong enough to hold up wherever Miami would line him up.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Interior lineman with the size, length and physicality for consideration in odd or even fronts. Alexander is capable of destroying blocks, but he needs to do a better job of balancing his force to control the action at the point of attack. He can hold his ground when he’s staying low, but the pad level is inconsistent and causes his gap constriction to be hit-or-miss. Alexander has above-average rush acumen. He does a nice job of utilizing his traits and crafting a plan of attack. His best football could be ahead of him, but for now, he projects as an average rotational player or backup.
Strengths
- Possesses coveted length with three-down skill set.
- Comes off the ball with good bend and force into first contact.
- Batters blocker with heavy hands and long arms.
- Capable slide-and-swim move to force whiffs.
- Rushes with a game plan to set up his moves and counters.
- Uses arm extension to generate push and separation with his rush.
- Fairly instinctive rush counters fueled by active hands.
Weaknesses
- Easily displaced when pad level starts to drift up high.
- Somewhat sluggish with his short-area footwork.
- Gets caught fighting blocker instead of finding the runner.
- Average first-step quickness into the neutral zone as a pass rusher.
- Doesn’t get from Point A to Point B quickly in twist games.
- Below-average bend with his rush allows him to be redirected.
Round 3, Pick #98: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary (Pick made by MEL KIPER)
“I really like watching Grant play. The former high school wrestler has great physicality and explosiveness. He could bounce inside and push Liam Eichenberg at guard, or he could be a backup plan at left tackle now that Patrick Paul has taken over for recently retired Terron Armstead.”
Overview
Highly consistent performer with elite length and better technique than many prospects coming from a higher level of competition. Grant played with both urgency and positioning in William & Mary’s zone-heavy approach, but he needs to add bulk and improve his pad level to play with the drive and anchor needed as a pro. The former high school wrestler utilizes a bag of tricks with his protection approach and possesses adequate core strength to absorb a speed-to-power pass rush. He could develop into a solid pro as either a guard or tackle if he cleans up issues with hand usage.
Strengths
- Tree branch arm length with legitimate 7-foot wingspan.
- Operates with good posture and flat back in pass sets.
- Will clinch and close distance to control pass rushers.
- Looks to flummox rusher’s rhythm with feints and chops.
- Good pace off the snap and into lateral landmarks.
- Finds footwork and positioning before engaging.
- Uncoils hips to bolster leverage and strength at the point.
Weaknesses
- Massive step up in competition could take time to navigate.
- Inconsistent punch quickness mitigates his length advantage.
- Average slide quickness to seal off top of the rush.
- Has a habit of hugging or holding when attempting to sustain cutoff blocks.
- Needs to improve pad level for drive-blocking duties in pros.