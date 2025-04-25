Mel Kiper of ESPN is not a fan of the Dolphins ‘ first-round selection of Kenneth Grant at pick 13. In his column on ESPN.com, where he says who his Round 1 WINNERS and LOSERS are, he has the Dolphins as a loser.

The NFL Draft is an inexact science, and opinions vary from person to person. While Mel may not like the pick, there are just as many “draft gurus” who do like the pick.

The Dolphins’ defensive line was, and still is, a disaster. Outside of Zach Sieler, they had nothing. Now, at least, they have Sieler and Kenneth Grant.

Yes, I know they have Benito Jones, but, as I said, outside of Zach Sieler, Miami had nothing. Benito is a run-of-the-mill NFL backup.

Did Miami draft BPA (best player available) or did they draft for need? They drafted for need, with the Grant pick.

But they had to!

Chris Grier backed himself into a corner with the free agent losses of Christian Wilkins, Calais Campbell, and Da’Shawn Hand in recent years. You can’t lose guys like that and not need to backfill the position.

Also, a factor Mel isn’t taking into account is that the Dolphins are a soft team. Don’t believe me, ask the players on the team now, some admit it.

Ask some players who recently left the team, and they admit it.

Or just have an IQ over two and watch the games each week.

The Dolphins are soft and get pushed around.

They need to build up the trenches and bring in some big, nasty SOBs to not be a soft team.

This is just one pick and one player, but it’s a start.

So, while Mel Kiper may have had Kenneth Grant 30th overall on his draft board, for the Dolphins, the value was more about where he sat on their draft board.

The Dolphins needed to check multiple boxes with this pick, and they did that. And hence that is why this pick makes sense for them!

Will Malaki Starks, Jihaad Campbell, and Tyler Warren have better and longer NFL careers? Maybe!

But for this team on this night for this franchise at this moment in time, building up the trenches was the right selection.

And Miami should continue down this path and keep adding defensive linemen and offensive linemen in the next two rounds.

The Dolphins have a bunch of holes to fill, they won’t fill them all in one draft. I am almost at the point where I am OK with them punting on safety and corner, and let’s just build up the trenches this weekend.

Oh, and by the way….“WHO IN THE HELL IS MEL KIPER?!”