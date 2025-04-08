Mel Kiper of ESPN released his latest 2-round mock draft Tuesday morning. With it he has Miami filling two huge needs on the defensive side of the football with their picks in Rounds 1 and 2.

Round 1, Pick #16: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

“Terron Armstead‘s retirement makes this interesting. The Dolphins ranked 28th in pass block win rate last season (55.7%), and protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is paramount. Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. could fit. But Miami also drafted Patrick Paul late in the second round last April, and he has spent a year learning behind Armstead. The Dolphins could start Paul and use this pick to clean up the CB2 spot opposite Jalen Ramsey, where either Storm Duck, Cam Smith or Ethan Bonner is currently slated to start.

Barron would jump to the front of the line. His ball skills (five INTs in 2024), speed and versatility would boost the unit.”

