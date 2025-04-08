Mel Kiper of ESPN released his latest 2-round mock draft Tuesday morning. With it he has Miami filling two huge needs on the defensive side of the football with their picks in Rounds 1 and 2.
Round 1, Pick #16: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
“Terron Armstead‘s retirement makes this interesting. The Dolphins ranked 28th in pass block win rate last season (55.7%), and protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is paramount. Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. could fit. But Miami also drafted Patrick Paul late in the second round last April, and he has spent a year learning behind Armstead. The Dolphins could start Paul and use this pick to clean up the CB2 spot opposite Jalen Ramsey, where either Storm Duck, Cam Smith or Ethan Bonner is currently slated to start.
Barron would jump to the front of the line. His ball skills (five INTs in 2024), speed and versatility would boost the unit.”
Jahdae Barron NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season. Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety.
Strengths
- Above-average size and strength as a “big nickel” corner.
- Able to forcefully redirect routes over the first 5 yards.
- Has plus awareness and instincts to make timely responses from zone.
- Ran receiver’s routes for them like he knew the play in 2024.
- Claws, slaps and punches to beat up the catch point.
- Swarms in after catch with good angles and physical strikes.
- Under control and slides his feet to tackle in the open field.
Weaknesses
- Limited exposure in man coverage.
- Might not have the top-end speed to carry verticals solo.
- Average lateral transitions and recovery bust when beaten.
- Needs to run through and wrap up more frequently.
- Short arms could impact ball production and tackle success.
Round 2, Pick #48: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
“Miami still needs pass protection, and Tyler Booker would have been a perfect fit had he fallen one more spot. Rather than reach, the Dolphins could take care of another big need. Alexander can play pretty much anywhere on the defensive line, bringing quickness and physicality. He had 101 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 27 run stops, 50 pressures and 7.5 sacks over the past two seasons. That production would be welcomed in the middle of the Miami defensive front.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Interior lineman with the size, length and physicality for consideration in odd or even fronts. Alexander is capable of destroying blocks, but he needs to do a better job of balancing his force to control the action at the point of attack. He can hold his ground when he’s staying low, but the pad level is inconsistent and causes his gap constriction to be hit-or-miss. Alexander has above-average rush acumen. He does a nice job of utilizing his traits and crafting a plan of attack. His best football could be ahead of him, but for now, he projects as an average rotational player or backup.
Strengths
- Possesses coveted length with three-down skill set.
- Comes off the ball with good bend and force into first contact.
- Batters blocker with heavy hands and long arms.
- Capable slide-and-swim move to force whiffs.
- Rushes with a game plan to set up his moves and counters.
- Uses arm extension to generate push and separation with his rush.
- Fairly instinctive rush counters fueled by active hands.
Weaknesses
- Easily displaced when pad level starts to drift up high.
- Somewhat sluggish with his short-area footwork.
- Gets caught fighting blocker instead of finding the runner.
- Average first-step quickness into the neutral zone as a pass rusher.
- Doesn’t get from Point A to Point B quickly in twist games.
- Below-average bend with his rush allows him to be redirected.