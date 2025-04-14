Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows that 2025 could be a crucial year in terms of his continued position leading the Hard Rock Stadium franchise. Though the idea of the 42-year-old’s position being under threat may seem unfair, especially after leading the Florida outfit to back-to-back postseason finishes in his first two seasons in charge, this is the nature of the NFL.

Last year, his charges could only manage an 8-9 record, which arguably could have ended even worse given the Dolphins lost six of their first eight games, and the deals McDaniel makes now could prove pivotal to him remaining in situ.

Dolphins fans who feel that McDaniel is the man for the job and who may want to back these ambitions with a wager may want to check out this super helpful how to bet on NFL guide, not least because it could well aid their efforts to secure a more substantial payout.

As part of efforts to improve his roster, McDaniel is apparently ready to trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill in order to bring in a replacement, as well as additional draft picks. It is no surprise that the 31-year-old may be on his way out, considering the stance he took at the end of last season.

A move to the Los Angeles Chargers is apparently a possibility, and it’s worth remembering that Hill stated ‘I’m out’ after the end of last season, comments that he has attempted to walk back from.

In February on whether he wanted to stick it out in Miami, Hill made his feeling abundantly clear,

“I do. I do. I don’t want to go nowhere.”

“I love it. My family loves it. Kids absolutely love being on the beach every morning. So it’s an amazing thing, man.”

“We are really building something special in Miami. We made it to the playoffs the first two years. Obviously, this year was hard, but if guys continue to buy into what coach (Mike McDaniel) is building and the culture that he’s trying to build, it’s going to be a beautiful thing, man.”

In those two runs to the postseason, Hill was nearly unstoppable, racking up more than 1700 yards in both and racking up 20 receiving touchdowns. Last season, though, he didn’t get to 1000 yards, and this is part of the reason why the Dolphins didn’t manage to extend their season.

The Green Bay Packers is another potential location for Hill, with reports suggesting that such a deal would see McDaniel net Romeo Doubs, as well as a 2025 3rd-Round pick, a 2026 4th-Round Pick as well as a 2025 5th-Round Pick.

That’s a deal that may well tempt McDaniel, especially if he has taken Hill’s comments to heart. 24-year-old Doubs helped Green Bay to the playoffs in both 2023 and 2024, and last season, he set a personal best of 13.1 average yards, more than Hill managed.