With the NFL Draft taking place over the weekend, NFL fans from every team have had their say on social media. But who were the happiest with their team’s draft selections, and which were the angriest?
The Dolphins fans have made the 3rd most negative tweets about their draft performance! Miami Dolphins fans made over 29,000 tweets that were negative over the Draft weekend.
The Sports Geek analyzed social media reactions since round 1 of the draft, finding out which fanbases were the most pleased with their picks in the Draft by using a social media sentiment tool. The social media sentiment tool analyses each keyword (in this case, the team name) and determines whether the tweet mentioning them is positive, negative or neutral.
See below the Top 10 fanbases with the most negative reactions:
|Rank
|Team
|Number of Negative Tweets
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|30,962
|2
|Houston Texans
|30,861
|3
|Miami Dolphins
|29,032
|4
|Atlanta Falcons
|28,418
|5
|Carolina Panthers
|27,264
|6
|New Orleans Saints
|26,875
|7
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|25,812
|8
|Dallas Cowboys
|25,494
|9
|New York Jets
|19,765
|10
|Minnesota Vikings
|18,874
They should be mad. 2025 was another horrible draft by Grier:
• Picked Grant over a much more athletic and productive DT Derrick Harmon.
• Traded away picks to get an OG in the 2nd.
• Traded out of 3rd and 4th round completely.
• Wasted a pick in the 5th to draft quite possibly the only DT in the entire draft without a single college sack (Phillips).
• Wasted two more picks in the 5th, for DB’s that likely would have been available later or as UDFA’s.
• Wasted a pick in the 7th on a third unproductive college DT.