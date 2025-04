Light up your space with the Miami Dolphins LED Neon Light Up Team Logo Sign from FOCO. This officially licensed sign features the team logo illuminated in bold, neon-style LED lighting. It includes a dimming controller, sturdy acrylic casing, and a sawtooth hanger for easy wall mounting. A USB wire and power block adapter are included, so it’s ready to plug in wherever you rep your team. Measures approximately 15″ x 12″.