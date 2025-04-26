The list below is the names of Undrafted Free Agents that have agreed to sign with the Miami Dolphins.

Keep checking back to this website as the list will be updated constantly over the next 24 hours as the names come in

.@BUFootball WR Monaray Baldwin with the Miami Dolphins, per source. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 26, 2025

Former Mizzou WR Theo Wease will sign a UDFA deal with the Miami Dolphins, per source. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) April 26, 2025

Dolphins are signing WR Andrew Armstrong of Arkansas as a UDFA. Here’s his DraftBook write up pic.twitter.com/tBAnFvfobF — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) April 26, 2025