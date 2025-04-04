Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that he has called the top four free agents left on the market in positions of need for the Dolphins, and they have told him that the Dolphins have not contacted them or shown any interest.

The Dolphins need to fill the positions of cornerback, safety, offensive line, and defensive line. One can argue that the Dolphins’ situation on the defensive line is dire, as they currently have only Zach Sieler and Benito Jones as players you can count on. Benito Jones is a borderline NFL player.

Of course, Miami may be waiting for the NFL Draft to play out before they contact any available free agents. The issue here is that there is risk involved, especially on the defensive line.

If one or two of the available top names sign before the draft, Miami will be in a precarious position entering the draft. If Miami waits until after the draft, they may have to fight it out with other teams to land one of these guys if another team or two or three doesn’t fill their defensive line needs in the draft.

Does Miami really want to get in a bidding war for any of the substandard defensive line players left on the open market?

John Jenkins, Linval Joseph, and Za’Darius Smith are all available and suitable rotational NFL players on the defensive line who would help the Dolphins.

Obviously, Grier could do something at any time if he wakes up one morning and starts worrying about not having a starting DL, starting CB or guard. But some of the guys you would think they would call, they haven’t. This is extreme patience and discipline being exhibited. https://t.co/pwEzQcqw4G — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 3, 2025

Looking at the offensive line you still have Brandon Scherff and Will Hernandez available at the guard position. Signing one of them would likely (hopefully) push Liam Eichenberg to the second string and not have him starting.

At cornerback, Mike Hilton, Asante Samul Jr, and Stephon Gilmore are still unsigned and could step in and start for the Dolphins opposite Jalen Ramsey.

At safety, Justin Simmons, Quandre Diggs, and Julian Blackmon are still on the market. I am guessing, though, that these three may want a decent-sized payday and may be priced out of what Miami wants to pay for a safety at this time.