It has become obvious what the many formidable challenges are for the Miami Dolphins’ 2025 season.



We have discussed the many roster needs and gaping holes in positions of need.



We have talked about General Manager Chris Grier’s not-so-stellar draft history.



We have talked about the older age of this team and the need to restock with younger players.



Many fans have predicted that 2025 will be the final year of General Manager Chris Grier and Coach Mike McDaniel.



Yet, there is only one issue that, if not resolved, will doom this team.



Coach McDaniel must retake control of the locker room.



That assumes, mind you, that he had control at some point.



I don’t know the answer to that question, but for the sake of this article, let’s assume he did.



At least in 2022 and most of 2023.



What happens now?



After Tyreek Hill’s latest incident?



I will tell you what needs to happen for Miami Dolphins fans.



Get some stuff under your belt, Coach McDaniel.



Take the wheel and take control of this team.



If Mike McDaniel does not take control of this team, say goodbye to the 2025 season.



Likely, we will be saying goodbye to our coach.



Mike McDaniel must lead this group of players.



Easier said than done.



Mike McDaniel is the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, a team that achieved the only undefeated season in NFL history.



Act like it.



Don Shula expected to succeed; maybe McDaniel hopes to.



Shula demanded everything from his players: McDaniel gives breaks.



And Shula adapted; is McDaniel even capable of adapting?



The Miami Dolphins franchise is proud.



Coach Mike McDaniel, please take control of your team and your locker room.



Now.





