It’s been two weeks since I released my Mock Draft 1.0, and now it’s time for my 2.0 Mock. Usually, when I go from a 1.0 to a 2.0, a couple pick sstay the same, but that isn’t the case here, and there is a reason for that. The Dolphins’ situation on the defensive line turned dire since my last mock with the news that Calais Campbell signed with Arizona. So, I needed to pivot and ensure Miami addresses the defensive tackle position in the Top 50 picks. Also, I need to ensure Miami selects three defensive linemen with their 10 picks.

Also, since my Mock Draft 1.0, I don’t believe the players I have Miami selecting at 13 and 48 will be available at those spots based on recent news. I think Will Johnson and Donovan Jackson will both be gone, so this new mock draft reflects that.

Without any further ado, here is my Mock Draft 2.0

Round 1, Pick #13: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

I have a feeling some Dolphins fans reading this won’t like this pick I have here, but it makes total sense. In my last mock, I had Will Johson, the CB, going to Miami, but honestly, I think he is going to go Top 10. Raiders at 6, Panthers at 8, Saints at 9, and Bears at 10 are all in play for Will Johnson. He may get by one or two, but not all four. So, what will Miami do? They pivot and select the 2nd best cornerback in this draft in Jahdae Barron.

I know, I know, Miami’s defensive line is a disaster, but there isn’t a defensive lineman worthy of going 13th overall. Plus, what do I always speak about? Chris Grier loves drafting the five premium positions in Rounds 1 and 2; those are QB, WR, OT, Edge, and CB. Defensive tackle isn’t a premium position. So, I think Grier will wait on addressing the defensive line and pivot to finding a second cornerback. First, Miami is in desperate need of another starting cornerback to play opposite Jalen Ramsey. Second, Ramse is going to be 32 in October, and this is probably his final season in Miami as if Miami releases him after this season, it opens up $18 million in salary cap space. The Dolphins need to address the cornerback issue.

I know Grier’s track record with this position in the early rounds is bad. Noah Igbinoghene, Cam Smith, Cordrea Tankersley, and all corners Grier took in the first 3 rounds were busts. But that doesn’t mean you stop trying. Just because Shohei Ohtani strikes out in his first two plate appearances in a game doesn’t mean he doesn’t try to hit a home run on his 3rd plate appearance. OK, comparing Chris Grier to Shohei Ohtani is a bad analogy but you get my point.

Barron would be a great fit for Miami. He was an outstanding nickel corner for Texas in 2023 and a terrific boundary corner for them in 2024. And his long-term future is probably as a safety. He has a ton of position flexibility and will be an instant day-one starter for the Dolphins this season. He is 5’11” and 194 lbs, and he ran a 4.39. He checks every box in what you want in a cornerback in this era. He has great instincts and route awareness and looks to attack the ball at the catch point.

He isn’t Will Johnson but he isn’t far behind in quality of play and he is worthy of being the 13th overall pick in this draft.

Previous pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Round 2, Pick #48: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Hook ’em, Horns! The Dolphins stay with the University of Texas with their pick in Round 2 and select Alfred Collins. I know Miami is bringing Collins in for one of their 30 visits at the facility, but that isn’t the reason I have Miami making this pick. Plus, don’t read into those visits during the Tannenbaum era. he would bring guys in who he had zero intention of drafting just to throw other teams off the scent of what he and Grier were going to do. And well, Grier may be carrying on that tradition.

The Dolphin situation on the defensive line is dire. I actually think having only two NFL-caliber defensive linemen on your roster the first week of April is a fireable offense, but that’s just me. Miami will have to address this position early and often. Double down at least, and if they keep all 10 picks, come out with at least three defensive linemen.

At Pick #48, Collins is a perfect fit for Miami. 6’6″, 332 pounds he is a big boy you can put in the middle of your defensive line. He comes into the league with an NFL body, and he doesn’t do one thing great but he does everything well. He has very good lateral movement, a good wingspan, and a knack for knocking down passes at the line of scrimmage.

Is 48 too high for him? Maybe, slightly. he probably should go 50-75 range, but Chris Grier and Miami backed themselves into a corner and is drafting for NEED, not the best player available. So, it is a marriage for the Fins in Round 2.

Previous pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio St

Round 3, Pick #98: Jalen Rivers, OT, Miami (FL)

Time for Miami to address that pesky offensive line- oh, that offensive line, which is always an issue for the Dolphins. And they will stay close to home when they address it by selecting Offensive Tackle Jalen Rivers from “THE U”. Here is the deal, though: while Rivers played tackle in college, he is not cut out to be an offensive tackle in the NFL, and he projects to guard. Which is perfect because that is where the Dolphins need help.

Rivers is 6’6″, and he anchors like a naval warship in pass protection. His length is very good, which in the NFL is always a plus, and his game really does translate better to guard than as a tackle. And let’s remember the Dolphins (especially with McDaniel and Grier) love to move tackles to guards and guards to center. They feel they gain athleticism that way, so Rivers moving to guard will only be seen as a plus. As an NFL tackle, Rivers’ average to below-average footwork is seen as a liability. At guard, his footwork is fine.

I won’t pencil him in as a day one starter (nobody picked at 98 should ever be penciled in as a starter), but he will compete for a starting job because Miami’s offensive guards are really bad outside of James Daniels, who is coming off a significant injury.

Can Rivers beat out Liam Eichenberg? We are all praying for it! But even if he isn’t a starter this year, a year from now that would be the goal.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Marcus Sigle, S, Kansas St

Round 4, Pick #116: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio St

The Dolphins need help at the safety position, both of them. So whether it’s strong safety or free safety, they need bodies. With Ransom, they had a prototypical strong safety who should be able to get on the field right away. Ransom has good size, is an experienced starter at a major program, and is an aggressive player. Are the Dolphins soft? Well, adding players like Ransom will go a long way toward changing that narrative.

He plays well in the box and is a good tackler, and he is that old-school throwback who intimidates wide receivers who think they can run through the middle of the field and not get hit.

He has good instincts, he is solid in coverage against tight ends, and he is an ace on special teams who has blocked a few punts at Ohio State.

Again, with a 4th round pick, I don’t expect Ransom to come in and start day one, but he will get on the field and contribute in multiple ways as a rookie, and a year from now, he should be a starter if he developed as expected.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Emory Jones, OT, LSU

Round 4, Pick #135: J.J. Pegues, DT, Ole Miss

Well, we know the Dolphins’ defensive line is a disaster, and here they double down on another interior defensive linemen. Pegues is a 6’2″ 309 309-pound DT/DE hybrid. He is quick but not fast. He also has experience carrying the football as a running back in 3rd and 1 and 4th and 1 situations to pick up those needed yards as he is tough to bring down. Uh, we know Miami struggles in those situations.

Pegues is more quick than fast, and is also athletic for someone his size, but not necessarily explosive, and has an NFL-ready body to come in and be part of a rotation right away. He has good change of direction speed and can get after the quarterback from the interior of the defensive line.

When he is motivated and his motor is at the maximum level, he can disrupt and be a menace on the field. His motor isn’t always high, which is why he is getting picked in Round 4.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio St

Round 5, Pick #150: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

A tight end from Iowa? YES, PLEASE! Lachey doesn’t have the skill set of the numerous Iowa tight ends of years gone by, but this school knows how to produce NFL-caliber tight ends, so in Round 5, it’s worth a shot here to grab one and hope he can be your TE2 in time if he works on what he needs to work on, which are all easily correctable things.

At 6’6″ and 251 pounds, Lachey is an above-average receiver and in-line blocker. Not great at either, but above average at both. He probably needs a year in an NFL weight room to put on the muscle and strength needed to contribute, so this is a bit of a project, but the payoff may be great in a year from now.

He isn’t afraid to block and is a good zone blocker (which fits in perfectly with the offense Miami runs). He also has the ability to catch balls at the high point (think Red Zone target with Mike McDaniel and his endzone fades).

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

Round 5, Pick#155: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

Overview

A durable lineman with NFL traits and four years of starting experience, Cornelius lacks standout flashes on tape. He has been a full-time right tackle but lacks protection talent to stay outside as a pro. He has access to physical tools but needs to play with better bend and hand quickness to help stabilize his play. He can cover up defenders with size but is frequently out-leveraged at the point of attack. His average body control and slide quickness should be mitigated in smaller spaces but those issues will still be concerning against explosive interior rushers. The traits should make him a Day 3 target, but his ceiling might be as a backup.

Strengths

Good heft in lower half with broad waist and long arms.

Rolls hips into angle blocks and runs his feet.

Clean skip-pulls to get around the corner as a lead blocker.

Able to set a late anchor if needed.

Big hands gain wrist control at the point of attack.

Long arms can buy him time when the punch is timed well. Weaknesses Subpar foot quickness and body control in space.

Tardy with hand strike and beaten to placement.

Drive power and contact balance sapped by tall pad level.

Doesn’t play with enough control of hands/feet in protection.

Gets knocked backward and into the pocket by power.

Mirror can get pretty raggedy against counters.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska

Round 7, Pick #224: Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan

Overview

A well-built runner with good size, Edwards gets what is blocked for him but lacks creativity and play traits to find pro yardage on a consistent basis. He won’t wiggle his way around tacklers but puts in an honest effort each snap and falls forward for additional yardage. He’s an adequate pass catcher whose protection improved greatly in 2024. Edwards offers toughness but a modest ceiling as an average three-down backup.

Strengths

Pro frame with tapered upper half and broad base.

Times up burst to cut off lead blocker’s hip on contact.

Runs stay on the track and rarely bounce unnecessarily.

Drops pads and finishes the run with good forward lean.

Showed vast improvement technically in protection.

Productive out of the backfield with wheel route ability deep.

Willing to play through pain and gut it out when needed. Weaknesses Failed to stamp himself as the lead back at Michigan.

Longer processing leads to muddier run lanes inside.

Interior runs lack vision and feel for lane development.

Below-average acceleration to outrun pursuit to the edge.

Average creativity dulled by below-average cut quickness.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Cameron Jackson, DT, Florida

Round 7, Pick #231: R.J. Oben, EDGE, Notre Dame

Strengths:

Counters

Length

Bend

Quick hands

Concerns:

Explosiveness

Works tall off the snap

Segmented mover at times

Film Analysis:

RJ Oben transferred to Notre Dame after five seasons at Duke. While his production as a pass-rusher has dipped over the last two seasons, the profile is evident for Oben to make an impact at the next level due to a variety of factors.

As a pass-rusher, Oben has an approach to each rep. A plan is obvious, but a more refined repertoire will assist in him winning in a variety of ways down the line. He’s a big, strong, physical, and long athlete with really good bend at his size. Adequate burst off the snap, but Oben picks up speed quickly toward the pocket. Go-to move is an outside two-hand swipe, or, if his feet are stopped, he counters with an inside spin move. A bull rush does not look like an A or B move at this point in time, but with more reps, it could become an integral part of his repertoire at his size and aforementioned length.

Oben does well to flatten to the QB and is a player who will consistently have a chance to knock the ball loose inside the pocket due to his knack for playing with extension. Does get tall off the snap, presenting large amounts of surface area for opposing blockers to target. Firing through his get-off with a lower chest is a part of his game he can improve on, especially considering Oben has the bend to remain low around the arc. Has experience aligning at both 3 and 5-tech, but is at his best at five or as a seven with a wide angle to the QB. In those moments, Oben has shown the ability (Georgia) to win to either shoulder.

As a run defender, Oben is adequate at this point in time but is a high-effort player who has no issue pursuing from the backside or anchoring against double teams on perimeter runs. Needs refinement as a peek and pursue defender, but the tools are there. Anchor is good on the edge but Oben can waver from his technique. He also will turn his shoulder in an attempt to blow opponents back and can lose vision of the play. Instead, fine-tuning his ability to man his opponents head-on, stack, shed, and pursue will raise his ceiling on run down, and as a potential three-down player.

Overall, Oben touts many of the traits teams look for in a piece along their defensive front. A highly intelligent young man whose work ethic has come up multiple times in conversations with teams, fine-tuning the small details in his game should allow Oben to become a contributor on Sundays.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Jah Joyner, EDGE, Minnesota

Round 7, Pick #253: Yahya Black, DT, Iowa

Overview

A massive nose tackle with high-end traits, Black’s run plugging can run hot and cold as he fails to anchor with flat feet sunk deep into the ground when attacked on an angle. He can separate and neutralize the block to messy the gap when his pad level is right and he’s one-on-one. Black lacks snap quickness and range, so he’s much more of a space-eater than a playmaker. The size and traits will be coveted, but Black lacks rush and is a little inconsistent at controlling the point. He might have a ceiling as a rotational big man. Strengths Massive frame is bulky but proportional.

Possesses a 7-foot wingspan and huge hands.

Able to muddy up the middle when splitting the double team.

Uses length to extend and work around the blocker.

Plays with firm control of single blockers when his pad level is good. Weaknesses Below-average balance and ends up on the ground too often.

Lacks a twitchy shed to get rid of blockers when it’s time to tackle.

Zone blocks can reach and easily seal him.

Below-average snap quickness and short-area movements.

Will offer little help as an NFL pass rusher.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF