Are you tired of Mock Drafts yet? I get it, we have seen a million of them. This is my FINAL MOCK of this draft season, my mock draft 3.0 for the Miami Dolphins.

We have a lot of reports, rumors, and new information out there. How much of it is true? It’s always tough to tell. I have people I talk to who are tied in, and I trust, and will be going off that information.

I think there will be few, if any, surprises on the positions Chris Grier attacks (although I am sure he will make one pick that has Dolphins fans scratching their heads). I tried to avoid that with my final mock and kept it sensible.

Without any further ado, here is my Mock Draft 3.0

Mike’s Mock Draft 2.0 (4/7/25): Click Here

Round 1, Pick #13: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Barron was my pick in Mock Draft 2.0, and he will stay my pick in Mock Draft 3.0. Does Will Johnson have a knee injury that may harm him long-term in his career? Not sure, but I think Barron is flying up draft boards. He is faster than Johnson, has more position flexibility to play boundary or nickel, and may give teams more versatility than Johnson.

Barron would be a great fit for Miami. He was an outstanding nickel corner for Texas in 2023 and a terrific boundary corner for them in 2024. And his long-term future is probably as a safety. He has a ton of position flexibility and will be an instant day-one starter for the Dolphins this season. He is 5’11” and 194 lbs, and he ran a 4.39. He checks every box in what you want in a cornerback in this era. He has great instincts and route awareness and looks to attack the ball at the catch point.

He isn’t Will Johnson, but he isn’t far behind in quality of play, and he is worthy of being the 13th overall pick in this draft.

Previous pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Previous pick in Mock Draft 2.0: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Round 2, Pick #48: Jonah Savaiinaea G/OT, Arizona

Enough! The Dolphins have to address their offensive line, and I know they have a ton of needs on defense, but it’s time they add a talent to their offensive line. Savaiinaea can play tackle but will kick inside to guard in the NFL—a three-year starter who is a good pass blocker who can pencil in as a starting right guard. At 6’4″ and 324 lbs, he is a big boy who will use his size to his advantage on the next level.

He isn’t a polished product (hence, most kids in the draft aren’t, and he is going in Round 2). Still, I think he will compete to start at right guard in year one, moving James Daniels, who has some position flexibility, to left guard, and in turn move Liam Eichenberg to the bench (hopefully). I also think drafting Savaiinaea doesn’t stop Miami from adding a veteran free agent guard like Brandon Scherff or Will Hernandez, as there is a chance Savaiinaea may not be day-one ready. But he is close and well worth the investment here.

Previous pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio St

Previous pick in Mock Draft 2.0: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Round 3, Pick #98: Ty Robinson , DT, Nebraska

This draft is deep on the defensive line, and I think Miami can wait to get some quality talent up front to help out poor Zach Sieler.

Robinson isn’t the biggest, but he plays with a physicality that cannot be matched. He plays bully ball on the defensive line, and that is the type of attitude this “soft” Miami Dolphins team needs. He doesn’t have the ideal length for the position, but he has a motor that never stops. NEVER!

He is great with his hands, and if he is going up against a less talented or an offensive lineman with poor fundamentals, he will take advantage of them.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Marcus Sigle, S, Kansas St

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 2.0: Jalen Rivers, OT, Miami (FL)

Round 4, Pick #116: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio St

Yes, I’m not changing this pick, as I believe Ransom is another tough guy who brings physicality to his style of play, which the Dolphins need. With Ransom and Hamilton and these two picks, the Dolphins won’t be called “soft” much longer.

The Dolphins need help at the safety position, both of them. So, whether it’s strong safety or free safety, they need bodies. With Ransom, they had a prototypical strong safety who should be able to get on the field right away. Ransom has good size, is an experienced starter at a major program, and is an aggressive player. Are the Dolphins soft? Well, adding players like Ransom will go a long way toward changing that narrative.

He plays well in the box and is a good tackler, and he is that old-school throwback who intimidates wide receivers who think they can run through the middle of the field and not get hit.

He has good instincts, he is solid in coverage against tight ends, and he is an ace on special teams who has blocked a few punts at Ohio State.

Again, with a 4th round pick, I don’t expect Ransom to come in and start day one, but he will get on the field and contribute in multiple ways as a rookie, and a year from now, he should be a starter if he developed as expected.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Emory Jones, OT, LSU

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 2.0: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

Round 4, Pick #135: J.J. Pegues, DT, Ole Miss

Again, I think Miami will double down on defensive tackles in the middle rounds after filling other positions in Rounds 1 and 2. Pegues is FUN! He is a fun player to watch. And would be a great rotational piece for the Dolphins on their defensive line.

Well, we know the Dolphins’ defensive line is a disaster, and here they double down on another interior defensive lineman. Pegues is a 6’2″ 309 309-pound DT/DE hybrid. He is quick but not fast. He also has experience carrying the football as a running back in 3rd and 1 and 4th and 1 situations to pick up those needed yards as he is tough to bring down. Uh, we know Miami struggles in those situations.

Pegues is quicker than fast, and is also athletic for someone his size, but not necessarily explosive, and has an NFL-ready body to come in and be part of a rotation right away. He has good change of direction speed and can get after the quarterback from the interior of the defensive line.

When he is motivated and his motor is at the maximum level, he can disrupt and be a menace on the field. His motor isn’t always high, which is why he is getting picked in Round 4.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio St

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 2.0: J.J. Pegues, DT, Ole Miss

Round 5, Pick #150: Will Howard , QB, Ohio St

The Dolphins CANNOT ignore the QB position, having multiple picks in rounds 4 and 5. Not after last year played out. Not after being burned by Tua getting injured year after year. Not after only having two quarterbacks on your roster currently. Not after only having Zach Wilson on a one-year deal.

THE POSITION IS TOO IMPORTANT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

This isn’t a pick to “replace Tua.” If you see it that way, you’re a lunatic who is obsessed with a football player, and you’re not a normal human being. This is building up your quarterback room to continue to have young guys in your pipeline at that position, oh yeah which is again THE MOST IMPORTANT POSITION IN THE SPORT!

Howard started off at Kansas State, transferred to Ohio State, where he won a National Championship last season.

Howard is a good decision maker, has good size to play in the NFL, can make plays in the pocket, and outside of the pocket with his legs. He has good accuracy and has improved each season in his college career. The things he needs to work on, which would be labeled “weaknesses,” are all easily fixable, and there are no major red flags.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 2.0: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

Joshua Gray G/OT, Oregon St Round 5, Pick#155:

A five-year start on the offensive line. Four years at offensive tackle, and this past year he started at guard. He will be a guard in the NFL, and with his vast experience and level of maturity, he is exactly what Miami needs for depth on their offensive line. He has played 4,000 college snaps and has seen it all.

He is scheme-flexible and can play in all blocking schemes, such as zone. He can shut down a bull rush, and he does everything well. He has to clean up some things, like he has a tendency to grab more often than you like, but he is an experienced lineman who is “coachable and can step in and bring some depth to Miami’s offensive line at a few positions. Also, he has the ability to transition to center as well and give depth there.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 2.0: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

Jabbar Muhammad , CB, Oregon Round 7, Pick #224:

A small but experienced cornerback to add another body to that room, which is lacking. He was a three-year starter, mind you, each year was at a different school. Can play press coverage and isn’t afraid to get his nose dirty playing the run. A pure boundary CB (not a nickel and never will be), but he has a skill set that allows him to contest throws regularly. He will help on special teams, and if you can coach him up to be a depth piece at CB, it’s a win.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Cameron Jackson, DT, Florida

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 2.0: Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan

Round 7, Pick #231: R.J. Oben, EDGE, Notre Dame

I love Oben. I know some people don’t have him being drafted, but I think a team would be wise to take a flyer on him in Round 7. Started at Duke before transferring to Notre Dame. Short story on Oben, he plays out of control, and I love it. He plays out of control in a “good way”. He is a physical specimen, and he has some pass rush moves and can get after the quarterback.

Now, playing the run, he gives you nothing like legit, nothing. He is a 3rd down only pass rusher in the NFL. He is a one-trick pony, but that is a hell of a trick.

It’s also a little concerning that in his one year at Notre Dame, he did nothing; he was much better during his time at Duke. With that said, I think the right coaching staff and bring it out of this kid to be a contributor a year or so from now.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Jah Joyner, EDGE, Minnesota

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 2.0: R.J Oben, EDGE, Notre Dame

Round 7, Pick #253: Jimmy Horn Jr, WR, Colorado

Think Malik Washington 2.0. An undersized speed WR who will have Mike McDaniel drooling in Round 7. 4.46 40-yard dash. He can totally take the top off a defense, and when he does run the post route or a deep route, he doesn’t slow down one bit. PURE SPEED!

Started his college career at South Florida before transferring to Colorado, where he was very good in 2023, and took a small step back in 2024. He is short, like 5’8″ short, which is an issue, but again in Round 7 I’m buying into his speed and drafting that. His YAC is unreal, and he isn’t afraid to catch a ball in traffic and go over the middle.

The red flag, and it’s a big one, is because of his lack of height; physical corners can push him around some. But in Round 7, I want Mike McDaniel to find creative ways to get him the ball and for him to use that insane speed he has with the ball in his hands.

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 1.0: Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF

Previous Pick in Mock Draft 2.0: Yahya Black, DT, Iowa