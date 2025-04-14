Entering the NFL Draft, the Dolphins have accounted for four of the five offensive line spots.

Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson are set to start at the tackle spots, while Aaron Brewer and free agent addition, James Daniels, will anchor the interior the offensive line.

While Miami added Larry Borom and brought back Liam Eichenberg in the early free agency period, Miami should look to add at least one offensive lineman in the draft to add to the competition at the guard spot opposite Daniels.

The Dolphins could address this with their first-round pick should a player like Will Campbell or Armand Membou fall to them at number 13, but Miami should not force the issue if both of these players are gone by the time Miami is on the clock.

Instead, Chris Grier should look for a value selection later in the draft.

That player is Miles Frazier.

Frazier started his career locally at FIU, where he earned freshman All-American honors in 2021 as he started 10 of 11 games and played 648 snaps.

From there, Frazier transferred to LSU, where he played in the trenches for the Tigers for the last three seasons.

He started 39 games in his three seasons with LSU, where he showed his versatility as he started nine games at left guard, 27 at right guard and two at right tackle.

Frazier was a stalwart on the Tigers offensive line as he played 902 snaps in his final season and did not allow a sack in his final 20 games.

That would be impressive for a player at any level, but it is especially impressive when you consider the quality of defensive linemen that he played against every week in conference play.

Standing at 6’6 and weighing 317 pounds with 32 inch arms, Frazier would be a solid pick on his size alone but also when you add in his high-level athleticism as he had a 10-yard split of 1.79 seconds which makes him a good fit in Mike McDaniel‘s outside zone scheme.

Add in his versatility to play all around the offensive line, and Frazier would be a good pick for the Dolphins on day 2 of the draft.