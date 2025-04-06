The upstart football website A to Z Sports released a new four-round Mock Draft, and they have the Dolphins taking an interesting approach with the five picks they have in the first four rounds: fixing the secondary and finding a potential successor to Tua at quarterback.

While I am not sure about the quarterback being taken (that is another conversation for another day), whether Dolphins Fans like it or not I do see them focusing heavily on the secondary in this upcoming draft.

Round 1, Pick #13: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

“Miami needs a corner opposite of Jalen Ramsey in the worst way. Beyond that, Ramsey has, at best, two to three years of starter-level play left, so taking what would be the best corner in any draft not headlined by Travis Hunter is a smart play for Miami. – Rob Gregson”

Overview

Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers. He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space. He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield. Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level. While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route runners. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern don’t stand out as significant impediments to what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler. Strengths Big, smooth and instinctive.

Presses with patient feet and strong re-routes.

Connects quickly from press and can run with the route.

Good body control and change of direction in space.

Pre-snap play recognition makes it seem like he was in the offensive huddle.

Reads passer and anticipates routes for takeaways.

Transitions are fluid and well-timed from his pedal or off-man.

Digests combinations and balances versus high/low concepts in zone.

Races downhill to strike pass catchers with force. Weaknesses Suffered a season-ending turf toe injury in October.

Ball greed makes him susceptible to double-moves.

Struggles to factor once he’s stacked by receiver.

Average recovery burst when beaten inside the route.

Can afford to become a little more aggressive with block take-on.

Open-field overruns lead to missed arm tackles in space. Sources Tell Us “He’s a great athlete and is going to test really well, but his coverage comes from his eyes and not his feet, so you may need to play him in off coverages and limit his press.” — AFC national scout

Round 2, Pick #48: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame “The Dolphins double down in the secondary by finding a replacement for Jevon Holland. Watts is a versatile player who has a high football IQ that could be impactful from day one. – Tyler Forness”