The upstart football website A to Z Sports released a new four-round Mock Draft, and they have the Dolphins taking an interesting approach with the five picks they have in the first four rounds: fixing the secondary and finding a potential successor to Tua at quarterback.
While I am not sure about the quarterback being taken (that is another conversation for another day), whether Dolphins Fans like it or not I do see them focusing heavily on the secondary in this upcoming draft.
Round 1, Pick #13: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
“Miami needs a corner opposite of Jalen Ramsey in the worst way. Beyond that, Ramsey has, at best, two to three years of starter-level play left, so taking what would be the best corner in any draft not headlined by Travis Hunter is a smart play for Miami. – Rob Gregson”
NFL.com Draft Profile for Will Johnson
Overview
Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers. He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space. He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield. Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level. While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route runners. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern don’t stand out as significant impediments to what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler.
Strengths
- Big, smooth and instinctive.
- Presses with patient feet and strong re-routes.
- Connects quickly from press and can run with the route.
- Good body control and change of direction in space.
- Pre-snap play recognition makes it seem like he was in the offensive huddle.
- Reads passer and anticipates routes for takeaways.
- Transitions are fluid and well-timed from his pedal or off-man.
- Digests combinations and balances versus high/low concepts in zone.
- Races downhill to strike pass catchers with force.
Weaknesses
- Suffered a season-ending turf toe injury in October.
- Ball greed makes him susceptible to double-moves.
- Struggles to factor once he’s stacked by receiver.
- Average recovery burst when beaten inside the route.
- Can afford to become a little more aggressive with block take-on.
- Open-field overruns lead to missed arm tackles in space.
Round 2, Pick #48: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
“The Dolphins double down in the secondary by finding a replacement for Jevon Holland. Watts is a versatile player who has a high football IQ that could be impactful from day one. – Tyler Forness”
Xavier Watts NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Safety with the versatility and ball skills to make plays from a variety of alignments. Watts plays with rare feel and instincts on the back-end, allowing him to range over the top in single-high or read and drive on throws as a split safety. Watts lined up over the slot at times in college, but he might not have the man-cover talent to do that as a pro. His ball skills and production are intoxicating, but his run support and tackling are quite sobering. Watts lacks pursuit discipline and fails to break down in space, leading to open-field misses and back-breaking mistakes. The tackling lowers his floor some, but I expect him to drift toward his ceiling because he’s so good on the back-end.
Strengths
- Rare instincts create on-ball production.
- Plays with excellent twitch and anticipation.
- Eyes and range to play over the top or put lid on Cover 2 buckets.
- Tremendous ball skills and feel for passing lanes.
- Almost never penalized.
- Very rapid diagnosis and response to the run.
- Displays good pre-snap recognition of play design.
- Scheme-independent with ability to play high, low or from slot.
Weaknesses
- Can be frenetic with false steps at the top of the route.
- Narrow pedal creates stiffer coverage transitions.
- Below-average body control and reactive agility.
- Lacks discipline and patience when defending the run.
- Reckless pursuit leverage creates open cutback lanes.
- Must come to balance and drop his entry point as an NFL tackler.
Round 3, Pick #98: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
“The Dolphins have Zach Wilson behind Tua now, but Tyler Shough probably gives them the better option to compete should Tua be lost to injury. – Rob Gregson”
NFL.com Draft Profile Tyler Shough
Overview
Pocket passer with a seven-year college career prompted by three consecutive years of injuries while at Texas Tech. Shough will turn 26 in September, was in the same recruiting class as Trevor Lawrence and backed up Justin Herbert at Oregon. He’s a talented passer with a live arm who is capable of making pro throws both intermediate and deep but battles inconsistency. He plays with good field vision, using his eyes to hold defenders and set up his throwing windows. Shough is confident and accurate when protected, but will flinch when pressure mounts, leading to spotty decision-making and big sacks. His size and passing talent will be enticing, but durability and mobility concerns are impediments he will need to overcome.
Strengths
- Displays good command and full-field passing talent when protected.
- Adequate timing getting through his progressions.
- Effective use of eyes to hold linebackers and safeties.
- Splashy arm talent throws are all over his tape.
- Can sit down and crank up drive throws when needed.
- Pushes deep ball with effortless release and flick of the wrist.
- More naturally accurate thrower than stats might indicate.
- Can come off his primary target suddenly after spotting danger.
Weaknesses
- Sluggish operation time working quick-game throws.
- Lacks poise and mobility to overcome turbulent pockets.
- Occasional issues allowing routes to unwind and develop.
- Falls way off delivery when pressure is mounting in front of him.
- Gunslinger mentality brings occasional lapses in decision-making.
- Not enough “extend and win” when flushed from the pocket.
- Missed substantial time due to injury in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Round 4, Pick #116: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA
“At this point in the draft, the Dolphins are simply looking for the best player available, and Zah Frazier might very well be that player. He’s a little bit on the older side, but he’s extremely athletic, and if he hits, they have their CB duo for the next decade after this draft. – Rob Gregson”
NFL Draft Profile for Zah Frazier
Overview
Long-limbed corner with low career rep count but impressive production in lone starting season. Frazier is long, fast and athletic but upright and gawky in transitions from off-man coverage. He stays connected to all forms of vertical routes and uses his length/leaping ability to shade deep windows for the quarterback. He sees well from zone coverage and can burst/stride into plays on the football that some can’t get to. Frazier will turn 25 years old as a rookie and started only 10 games at UTSA, but his traits, in-season improvement and ball production could make him a Day 3 pick with upside as an outside corner.
Strengths
- Tall, long and very fast.
- Has the tools to become a more consistent hindrance in press coverage.
- Adequate recognition and response to quarterbacks.
- Hitches rides on vertical routes and stays in phase.
- Burst, stride and wingspan bring on-ball production.
- Racked up 15 passes defensed, including six interceptions, in 2024.
Weaknesses
- Turns 25 in October and started for only one season at UTSA.
- Can be overly responsive to route fakes in off-man coverage.
- Sticky hips slow his transition and lateral burst.
- Looks uncomfortable turning to find the football even when he’s in position.
- Misses interceptions and breakups that he should make.
Round 4, Pick #135: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
“Aeneas Peebles is a disruptive defensive tackle with a wicked spin move on the interior. I think he’s being slept on way too much. Miami needs help on the interior of their defensive line in a big way, and Peebles, who could start as a rotational DT, has the potential to be a future starter. – Jon Helmkamp”
NFL.com Draft Profile for Aeneas Peebles
Overview
Even-front defensive tackle who lacks measurables but makes up for it with an off-the-charts work rate. Peebles plays like a boxer who constantly comes forward and keeps the pressure on his opponent. He doesn’t have the length to stack and secure gaps as a read-and-react defender, but he can play in the gaps and up the field. He’ll fight hard, but he has no real chance against NFL double teams. However, he consistently battles his way off single blocks and toward the ball. He has an eclectic rush package fueled by motor, power and elusiveness that could translate. He has a decent chance of outplaying his draft slotting if teams get too hung up on his measurables and fail to trust their eyes.
Strengths
- Adequate first-step quickness with good pad level.
- Great pound-for-pound strength with above-average contact balance.
- Plays with eyes, hands and feet to make plays between the tackles.
- Chalked up above-average pressure rate for an interior rusher.
- Relentless effort brings sacks with secondary rush.
- Do not sleep on his silky smooth spin counter.
Weaknesses
- Plugger body type, lacking NFL mass as an inside prospect.
- Short arms are unable to punch, press and lock out blocks.
- Unable to hold his ground against a committed down block.
- Could have issues getting to rush counters against NFL length.