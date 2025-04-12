CBS released a new Mock Draft, and they have the Dolphins taking one of the top secondary players in this draft.

“Miami needs a little bit of everything on the back end after losing Jevon Holland and entering 2025 with an aging Jalen Ramsey as the top corner. Barron could be the antidote, considering he lined up all over the place at Texas.”

Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season. Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety.

Strengths

Above-average size and strength as a “big nickel” corner.

Able to forcefully redirect routes over the first 5 yards.

Has plus awareness and instincts to make timely responses from zone.

Ran receiver’s routes for them like he knew the play in 2024.

Claws, slaps and punches to beat up the catch point.

Swarms in after catch with good angles and physical strikes.

Under control and slides his feet to tackle in the open field. Weaknesses Limited exposure in man coverage.

Might not have the top-end speed to carry verticals solo.

Average lateral transitions and recovery bust when beaten.

Needs to run through and wrap up more frequently.

Short arms could impact ball production and tackle success. The 33rd Team Draft Profile Height: 5106 (verified) Weight: 194lbs (verified) Year: Fifth Year Senior Pro Comparison: Julian Love Scouting Overview Barron is a physical tackler and instinctive defender who has thrived in the nickel with the Longhorns for the better part of the last three seasons. He’s been given a larger perimeter role during his final season, but his compact frame, eager hitting style, and appetite for fitting the run all project more favorably into a subpackage role or, alternatively, serving as the primary nickel defender for a team that runs base with five defensive backs on the field. He projects favorably to match tight ends in coverage but will shine best as a zone defender, where his eyes can help guide him into throwing windows and create ball production in the middle of the field. There, he can leverage routes with his teammates accordingly to be an impactful player in coverage. 2025 NFL Combine Results Position Name School 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Split Broad Jump Vertical Jump 3-Cone Drill 20-Yard Shuttle Bench Press CB Jahdae Barron Texas 4.39 1.5 123 35 Positives Coverage versatility has been expanded due to perimeter opportunities in 2024

Instinctual coverage player from the Nickel who has flashed spatial awareness leveraging multiple routes

Aggressive, confident, run-fitting defender with strong tackle metrics and a dense, physical frame Negatives Foot speed leaves some questions regarding his ability to play on the outside in zone schemes that would best maximize his vision and anticipation

Can be prone to playing overly physical at the top of the route

Was vulnerable to getting stacked on islands outside in man coverage at times Background Barron played his high school football at John B. Connally HS in Austin, TX. He was a two-way talent who starred on the perimeter as a wide receiver and cornerback. As a 4-star recruit (247 Sports), Barron generated significant interest and committed to TCU and Baylor before ultimately landing with the Longhorns. Barron played in five games as a true freshman in 2020, gradually working his way up the depth chart until assuming a starting role in 2022. He served as the STAR defender for his first two seasons as a starter before transitioning to play on the perimeter in 2024 during his final season of eligibility. Barron earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a fourth-year junior in 2023 before declaring his intent to return for a fifth and final season in Austin.

Tale Of The tape

If you like physical nickel defenders who can fit the run and play physical coverage at the catch point, odds are you will like Jahdae Barron’s resume. This is a stout, physical player who offers striking ability on the edge, effective run fits from depth when compressed to the line of scrimmage, and the ability to work underneath zone spaces with deceptiveness.

Barron does not appear to be the kind of functional athlete who can live on the perimeter at the NFL level, which is important to note given his expanded role in 2024. Barron has played more on the outside and in space, even logging an interception in the biggest regular-season game on the outside against Georgia. Barron’s transitions in space and modest length paint a picture of where he’ll fit best in the pros.

That said, he is a massive tone-setting player whose ambiguity as a secondary piece will lie to opposing offenses if implemented right. He can be an asset in all phases of the position.

His low center of gravity makes him tough to uproot and disrupt for skill players on the edges of the core, offering him the ability to run through lateral challenges or blocks from skill players trying to seal him inside. Barron is quick to process and showcases the needed pop downhill to beat blockers to the spot, earning the opportunity to square up ball carriers bouncing runs to the perimeter.

He is capable of cutting down bigger backs and ensuring minimal added yardage on runs into his area, which aids his nickel resume and offers appeal for special teams roles as well.

On the perimeter, Barron is seemingly caught in between roles. His lack of length leaves little room for error in press coverage, and his foot speed and hips don’t offer the elite transitions in space to turn, run, and carry receivers on vertical routes. His angles in coverage to contest throws are much more refined when triggering underneath and taking shallow routes to the football compared to being responsible for significant amounts of grass, particularly while needing to keep the roof on vertical routes.

Barron has the necessary instincts, physicality, and motor to be an impactful player for an NFL defense, even if he lacks the elite physical tools to warrant a role on the outside for his next scheme. This is one of the best football character prospects in this year’s draft, too. He gets glowing reviews for his day to day approach and readiness to play at the professional level. I love his play demeanor, and he is a well-regarded piece of the puzzle for the Longhorns defense. I would expect the same for his NFL home.

Ideal Scheme Fit, Role

Ideally, Barron plays inside at the nickel position at the NFL level. His zone instincts, tackling, and run support abilities would shine best as a star defender who serves as a critical bridge between the core and the secondary. Barron should be expected to start swiftly in this role upon his entry into the NFL.