NFL Network and NFL.com Analyst Marc Ross released his latest mock draft, and he has Miami taking an impact player from the SEC, which may not fill an immediate need, but is truly a BPA pick should he fall to Miami, as he is an outstanding prospect in this draft.
Round 1, Pick #13: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
“The Dolphins could go a lot of ways here — especially after the team and Jalen Ramsey mutually agreed to explore trade options for the star corner — but boosting the pass rush should be Priority No. 1. Walker is at his best when getting after the quarterback and could find success alongside Chop Robinson and a healthy Jaelan Phillips.
Jalon Walker NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Some see Walker as a “tweener” while others view him as a “hybrid.” Either way, Walker can go. His career snap count is split between edge and linebacker, and his leadership is famous in the Georgia building. He’s still working to fine-tune his instincts and efficiency as an off-ball linebacker but has the take-on and closing burst to become a productive pro at that spot. He’s tough but small as an early down edge rusher, but his athletic talent and suddenness to attack both edges makes him a menace for tackles. The most valuable usage for Walker is likely to come as an early down linebacker who can rush off the edge or match up across the line as a blitzer on passing downs.
Strengths
- Hybrid talent who takes snaps as an off-ball linebacker and on the edge.
- Drifts downhill to meet blocks and constrict the run lane.
- Good length to stack blocks or punch and pass on the move.
- Twitched up with an elite closing burst to the football.
- Rush attack is highly athletic and very natural.
- Varies step cadence and entry angles, creating passivity from tackles.
- Slide-and-slap move inside creates sudden pocket heat.
- Strong hips drive through redirection blocks as a blitzer.
Weaknesses
- Below-average size as a full-time edge defender.
- Improved off the ball but still developing his instincts.
- Needs to prevent his play-side shoulder from being covered.
- Average bend limits his sink and flatten potential at the top.
- Gets mauled by size when his rush crowds too close to tackle.
NFLDraftBuzz.com Draft Profile
Draft Profile: Bio
Jalon Walker, a versatile linebacker out of Georgia, has steadily climbed draft boards with his dynamic play and positional flexibility. The Salisbury, North Carolina native made an immediate impact for the Bulldogs, seeing action in all 26 games over his two-year career. Walker’s journey from a highly touted high school recruit to a key contributor on Georgia’s vaunted defense showcases his rapid development and high ceiling.
Standing at 6’2″ and weighing 245 pounds, Walker possesses an ideal frame for the modern NFL linebacker. His background as the 2020 North Carolina Gatorade Football Player of the Year and finalist for the 2021 High School Butkus Award speaks to his pedigree. At Georgia, Walker’s versatility shone through as he seamlessly transitioned between inside and outside linebacker roles, accumulating 20 tackles and a team-leading five sacks in his sophomore campaign.
Walker’s collegiate career reached its apex during the 2023 SEC Championship game against Alabama, where he recorded two sacks and five quarterback hurries. This performance, coupled with his consistent improvement, has scouts salivating over his potential as a three-down linebacker at the next level.
Scouting Report: Strengths
- Exceptional athleticism, has run a blazing 4.50 40-yard dash time, placing him in the 94th percentile for linebackers
- Versatility to play both inside and outside linebacker positions, offering valuable scheme flexibility for NFL defenses
- High-motor player with a knack for getting to the quarterback, leading Georgia with five sacks in 2023
- Strong tackling technique, consistently wrapping up and finishing plays with authority
- Impressive football IQ, likely influenced by his father’s background as a college football coach
- Effective in pass rush situations, demonstrated by multiple multi-sack games and consistent quarterback pressures
- Solid coverage skills, showing ability to drop back and disrupt passing lanes
- High character individual and team leader, actively involved in campus organizations beyond football
Scouting Report: Weaknesses
- Limited starting experience at the collegiate level, potentially impacting his ability to read and react quickly in complex NFL schemes
- Run defense skills, while solid, could use refinement to consistently shed blocks and maintain gap integrity
- May need to improve play recognition skills to maximize his athletic gifts at the next level
- Coverage abilities, while promising, require further development to match up with NFL-caliber tight ends and running backs
- Could benefit from adding more functional strength to better stack and shed against pro-level offensive linemen
Scouting Report: Summary
Walker projects as a high-upside linebacker prospect with the potential to develop into a three-down player at the next level. His rare combination of size, speed, and versatility will be highly coveted by NFL teams looking to bolster their linebacker corps. Walker’s ability to rush the passer from multiple positions adds significant value to his draft stock.
Scheme fit will be crucial for Walker’s early success. A defensive coordinator who can utilize his versatility in multiple packages will maximize his impact. He could thrive in a 3-4 system that allows him to alternate between inside and outside roles, similar to his usage at Georgia. His athleticism and motor also make him an ideal candidate for special teams contributions while he refines his skills.
With proper coaching and development, Walker has the tools to become a dynamic playmaker in the NFL. His high character and leadership qualities, combined with his on-field potential, make him an intriguing prospect who could outperform his draft position.