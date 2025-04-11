The team at ProFootballNetwork has released their latest two-round mock draft. With their first two draft picks, the Dolphins add the best player at his position in the draft and fill a huge need at another position.

Round 1, Pick #13: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn St

“This is the lowest I’ve had Tyler Warren fall in any of my mock drafts — and honestly, it doesn’t feel right. I think he’s a top-10 player, but he slides a bit here with teams not prioritizing tight end.

The Miami Dolphins got decent production from Jonnu Smith last year, but I don’t see Mike McDaniel passing on a chance to coach a versatile weapon like Warren. The 12 personnel sets they could run would be a lot of fun.”

Overview

The ultimate “whatever, whenever” player in the 2025 draft with the size, athleticism and competitive spirit to make good on his intentions. Warren plays with swagger and “best player on the field” energy. He imprints on games with alignment versatility, allowing opportunities for play-callers to stress the defense. Despite his size, he’s quick enough to beat man coverage underneath and plays with good recognition of holes in coverage. He has the ball skills and toughness to win contested catches and withstand punishing contact. He’s very capable as a lead/move blocker but will need a little improvement at sustaining blocks when blocking in-line. Warren can access all three levels of the field but is best served short and intermediate. He possesses elite football character and plays with a confidence that can be contagious. He has a chance to become one of the best tight ends in the league. Strengths Big, athletic, tough and competitive.

Carries a ton of alpha energy on the field.

Does whatever is necessary to help his team win.

Handled short-yardage runs with direct snaps and Wildcat looks.

Impressive early quickness and speed variance in his routes.

Hips are smooth getting in and out of his break points.

Doesn’t need much workspace to make the catch.

Unfazed by contact when securing contested catches.

Hands are natural, skilled and strong.

Runs the track and tags defenders on lead blocks.

Plays with strain and foot chop at the point of attack. Weaknesses Too easily contacted and redirected within the pattern.

Logged reps where he would coast or run nonchalant routes.

Will see limited separation as a vertical target.

Room for improvement with hand placement as a base blocker.

Hands get wide and grabby working up to second-level targets.

Round 2, Pick #48: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

“Tyleik Williams is a dependable, well-rounded interior defender with real strength and anchor. He doesn’t wow with flash but brings steady, powerful play on every down.”

Overview