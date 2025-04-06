As the Miami Dolphins head into the 2025 NFL season, the team faces a significant leadership challenge. With Calais Campbell signing with the Cardinals, we already know he’s not returning. But we also now know that Terron Armstead will be retiring as well. Both impacts were felt on and off the field, so the Dolphins must do their best to supplement those significant losses.

Calais Campbell’s departure after a successful stint in Miami is a blow to the Dolphins’ defensive leadership. As one of the most respected players in the NFL, his presence in the locker room and on the field was undeniable. Campbell was not just a force against the run and a potent pass rusher; his maturity and experience made him a key mentor for younger players like Zach Sieler and Jaelan Phillips. His leadership will surely be missed, and finding a replacement for his role as a vocal and stabilizing force could be one of the biggest challenges for head coach Mike McDaniel’s staff.

If that wasn’t bad enough, you have to factor in the loss of Armstead. Armstead has been the anchor on the Dolphins’ offensive line and is a future Hall of Fame player. His savvy and steady play were instrumental in keeping Tua Tagovailoa protected and the offense functioning efficiently. The Dolphins will need someone on the O-line to fill his shoes as a player and leader.

Here is a list of several roster players who could serve as the Dolphins’ team captains in 2025.

On defense, Zach Sieler is an obvious candidate. The defensive lineman has established himself as a key contributor to Miami’s front seven. Known for his relentless work ethic and physical play, Sieler has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches alike. His leadership by example and his growing impact on the field make him a natural candidate to take on a more prominent leadership role within the defensive unit in the wake of Campbell’s departure.

At linebacker, Jordyn Brooks is another player poised to take on a more significant leadership role. Since joining the Dolphins, Brooks has shown that he’s more than capable of being a playmaker in the middle of the defense. His ability to read offenses, make key tackles, and rally the defense together could earn him the title of captain. As a leader on the field and in the locker room, Brooks is a player who could unite the defense and keep the intensity high.

And on offense, we might need to see Tua Tagovailoa take another step up. Tua’s growth as a leader has been evident since his rookie year, and it may be a big reason we see such a drop-off with the other quarterbacks when he is not on the field. However, with the loss of Armstead and Campbell, the veterans on the team and soon-to-be-acquired rookies will need a leader in and out of the huddle to keep everyone accountable and get people in the best position to succeed.

From Head Coach Mike McDaniel all the way to the players, we need everyone to step up and be the best versions of themselves. Whether it’s leading with your play or taking a more active role in rallying the troops, the success of the season will rely on the team fighting for a cause and fighting for each other.