5) This “pod” of Dolphins kept it’s PREY at BAY. By leading the league in total offense, total defense, scoring offense, and scoring defense. The only team ever to have done so.

6) Despite having been in the previous Super Bowl and “place holders” of sixteen straight victories the Dolphins entered Super Bowl VII as 3 point underdogs. Still having something to prove.

The last and final test came in the 4th quarter of the Super Bowl. The Dolphins, leading 14-0 for most of the game, with slightly more than two minutes remaining, called on the normally steady/reliable field goal kicker Garo Yepremian to put the game out of reach.

Yepremian from Cuprus born to Armenian parents was a former soccer player unaccustomed to the ways of American football. When his coach told him they lost the coin toss, he ran to midfield and dropped to his knees, looking for the coin. In Super Bowl VII, Garo did not disappoint either. His field goal attempt was blocked, falling back into Garo’s hands, but this one could not be called an “immaculate reception.”

Garo, instead of falling on the ball, which would have preserved the Super Bowl victory and historic Perfect Season. Attempted to run with the ball then tried making a forward pass which slipped out of his hand landing directly into the palms of Redskins cornerback Mike Bass, a former teammate.

Marking the only time in our planet’s history a “bait ball” was exchanged from a Dolphin to a Bass. Nevertheless Bass ran with the ball the length of the field for a touchdown.

Putting the perfect season in serious jeopardy. Both teams had one more possession with neither able to score.

Thereby making the 1972 Dolphins Perfect.

Remember, “Neither fisherman or fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins” 🐬

