Today’s final installment is Part 4 of the NFL CONSTITUTION

The Dolphins are not known as America’s Team as previously stated; that distinction belongs to the Dallas Cowboys, but the Miami Dolphins are making a case to be the NFL’s International team & in 1972, the Dolphins wrote the law by which all other teams must be governed.

Article 3

Postscripts/Extra Points

I was fortunate enough to be at the Orange Bowl in Miami in 1985 when Dan Marino and a new pod of Dolphins ended the hopes of the 1985 Chicago Bears joining the 1972 Dolphins in perfection.

For the purpose of historic accuracy I “Porpoisely” omitted any names from the no-name defense the legacy left in their wake ripples through the ages like a shimmering ocean wave which never crests.

I hope some of the points in this document were able to demonstrate the extreme difficulty of going undefeated and the many pitfalls encountered along the way, which must be navigated. One mistake at an inopportune moment could cause the quest to come to an abrupt end. Tom Brady and the Patriots know all about this phenomenon.

Maybe that’s why in A Flicker in the Water it says “Neither fisherman or fish go through a full season undefeated unless you are the 1972 Miami Dolphins.”

“Under the terms vested in this contract; Each Team Once Per Calendar Year; Reserves The Right To Amend And/Or Add Their Team Name For Inclusion; As Of Calendar Year 2024; No Such Amendments Have Been Put Forth.”

