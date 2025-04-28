The Miami Dolphins entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear agenda: fortify the trenches on both sides of the ball. With their first-round selection, they made a decisive move by selecting nose tackle Kenneth Grant from Michigan at pick No. 13. Grant, a 6’4″, 340-pound behemoth, brings both size and explosiveness to the defensive front.

His ability to anchor against the run and collapse the pocket from the interior adds an immediate boost to a unit that needed more physicality up the middle. His presence should help free up edge rushers and linebackers to make plays, and he’ll slot in nicely alongside veterans like Zach Sieler and Benito Jones, whom the Dolphins re-signed this offseason.

In the second round, at pick No. 37, Miami selected Jonah Savaiinaea, a powerful and versatile lineman from Arizona. With the retirement of left tackle Terron Armstead, the Dolphins’ offensive line is undergoing a new look for 2025. Savaiinaea, now projected as the starting left guard, will play a key role in reshaping the front five.

At 6’5″ and 330 pounds, Savaiinaea’s physicality and mobility make him a natural fit for Miami’s zone-blocking scheme. The current projected starting offensive line has left tackle Patrick Paul, left guard Savaiinaea, center Aaron Brewer, right guard James Daniels, and right tackle Austin Jackson.

With Savaiinaea anchoring the left guard position, he’ll be vital in providing both run-blocking power and pass protection for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

With the draft now complete, Miami’s front office turns its attention to post-draft free agency. While they’ve filled two key holes through the draft, the roster still has areas that need reinforcement. Adding veteran depth along the offensive line remains a priority, especially as the team aims to build a more stable and cohesive unit up front.

The secondary also remains a focus following the departure of standout safety Jevon Holland. Miami has already begun reshaping the back end by signing cornerbacks Artie Burns and Ifeatu Melifonwu, along with safety Ashtyn Davis, but more help could be on the way as cap space is freed up post-draft.

The Dolphins will likely target some of the top free-agent cornerbacks to bolster their defensive backfield and address a key need for depth and stability in the secondary.

Overall, the Dolphins made calculated and effective decisions in the 2025 NFL Draft, using their top two picks to address glaring needs with high-upside, NFL-ready talent.

With smart moves still to be made in free agency, Miami is positioning itself for a competitive campaign in what promises to be a fiercely contested AFC East.