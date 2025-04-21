NFL Insider Jonathan Jones of CBS released his one and only mock draft today, and he has Miami addressing their offensive line in round one with a prospect who if he didn’t get injured last year, may have been the top OT to go off the board in this draft.
Round 1, Pick #13: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
“Multiple sources have indicated Simmons’ knee looks great upon medical rechecks, so he passes there. His play is a good scheme fit for Miami too. Many believe there’s a chance he could have been OT1 in this draft. I know some teams also wouldn’t take him this high, but Miami takes a chance on a position of need.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
An athletic tackle prospect with adequate size and length, Simmons has experience starting on both sides. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-October, so his recovery and timetable for return will need to be vetted. He’s a consistently fluid mover both inside the box and when asked to play in space, and he has the slide quickness to compete against NFL edge speed. He’s more positional than powerful in completing his run-blocking tasks, but he can fit into all schemes. Improved hand placement and latch-in strength can help better control opponents in both the run and pass games. Simmons can still be susceptible to twists and counters in pass pro, so he might need a year to continue honing his craft in that area before he is ready to take on NFL pocket hunters.
Strengths
- Very smooth getting out of his stance and into space.
- Rapid-fire foot quickness gives him the ability to capture cut-off positioning.
- Gives good effort to sustain and finish blocks with his feet.
- Operates with adequate timing to land first hands in pass protection.
- Gathers rusher’s outside shoulder with firm outside hand.
- Possesses good feel for pocket depth.
- Has the range to impact the screen game out wide.
Weaknesses
- Upper-body strength appears to be average.
- Would like to see a little more pop on contact in run game.
- Has a tendency to catch rushers, surrendering some bull-rush success.
- Forward lean makes him susceptible to push/pulls and rush counters.
- Instincts have been average in recognizing twists and games in protection.
- Coming off of a season-ending knee injury sustained in October.
The Draft Network Draft Profile
Size:
Height: 6047
Weight: 317
Arm: 33”
Hand: 10”
Strengths:
- Brute strength and high-level athlete
- Plays with great leverage
- Physical in both phases
Concerns:
- Struggles to time his hands in space
- Over-eagerness leads to playing out of frame
- General strike accuracy needs to improve in protection
Film Analysis:
The 2024 season for Josh Simmons was his second year with the Ohio State Buckeye program after starting his career at San Diego State. Simmons entered the 2024 season as the starting LT for Ohio State and quickly became one of the fastest-rising draft prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft before suffering a mid-season, season-ending injury. In a season cut short, Simmons was still able to put together enough of an impressive resume to be considered the best OT in the NFL Draft.
Simmons beautifully combines athleticism with brute strength. My first impression of Simmons’ frame was that he would best fit a guard position at the next level, similar to his projection coming out of high school. However, within just a few plays of film, it’s clear that Simmons has the movement skills to be a professional tackle—and more importantly, a good one.
His physical strengths are evident in both phases of the game. As a pass protector, Simmons’ footwork enables him to handle a variety of alignments and rushes. He has no trouble getting to his spot against speed rushers and shows no real deficiencies in managing power with his lower body. He plays with a natural leverage that few can replicate, making him an ideal candidate to be trusted on an island at the next level.
As a run blocker, Simmons shows a fantastic baseline of demeanor matched with technique. He’s lethal in double teams due to his low center of gravity and natural power. When he’s engaged with defenders, his athleticism shines as he’s able to keep his feet driving while also maintaining structural integrity. Particularly watching him as a backside inside zone blocker, which is arguably the most important duo in the scheme, it’s evident that this is a guy who can thrive as a vertical blocker, but also has the physical profile to excel in more horizontal ideations such as wide zone.
That said, Simmons is not yet a finished product based on his 2023 film. While his strength in pass protection is noteworthy, he will need to significantly improve his hand technique. When faced with wide rushers or quick defenders who excel in space, Simmons, although capable of matching footwork with anyone, struggles to confidently engage with his hands against defenders. This allows them to establish the first meaningful point of contact, forcing him into recovery mode. This issue is particularly problematic when facing speed-to-power rushers and is one of the few hurdles holding him back as a prospect. Another aspect of Simmon’s game that poses issues is his occasional over-eagerness in the run game which puts him in adverse positions. Finding a way to enhance his technical consistency while also maintaining his attitude in the run game will be key to his development at the next level, but is also something I see him picking up relatively quickly.
Positioning him between the bumpers at guard could help mitigate these challenges, but teams will need to assess the best way to utilize Simmons’ talents. Above all, the aggression with which Simmons plays should capture the attention of every NFL team. This trait will be key in facilitating his transition to the professional level.
Simmons projects best as a multi-positional starter with significant upside. The violence and athleticism he showcases on film will certainly benefit him at the next level; the determining factor will be his ability to enhance his hand technique and create consistency with his strikes. Simmons’ draft projection will be based on how he clears medicals and can return back to health quickly and 100% healthy because a healthy Simmons has a serious argument to be considered the best OT in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Prospect Projection: Day 1 — Pro Bowl Caliber
Exposures: Akron (2024), Iowa (2024), Oregon (2024)Notre Dame (2023), Michigan State (2023), Penn State (2023), Michigan (2023)