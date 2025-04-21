Hand: 10”

Strengths:

Brute strength and high-level athlete

Plays with great leverage

Physical in both phases

Concerns:

Struggles to time his hands in space

Over-eagerness leads to playing out of frame

General strike accuracy needs to improve in protection

Film Analysis:

The 2024 season for Josh Simmons was his second year with the Ohio State Buckeye program after starting his career at San Diego State. Simmons entered the 2024 season as the starting LT for Ohio State and quickly became one of the fastest-rising draft prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft before suffering a mid-season, season-ending injury. In a season cut short, Simmons was still able to put together enough of an impressive resume to be considered the best OT in the NFL Draft.

Simmons beautifully combines athleticism with brute strength. My first impression of Simmons’ frame was that he would best fit a guard position at the next level, similar to his projection coming out of high school. However, within just a few plays of film, it’s clear that Simmons has the movement skills to be a professional tackle—and more importantly, a good one.

His physical strengths are evident in both phases of the game. As a pass protector, Simmons’ footwork enables him to handle a variety of alignments and rushes. He has no trouble getting to his spot against speed rushers and shows no real deficiencies in managing power with his lower body. He plays with a natural leverage that few can replicate, making him an ideal candidate to be trusted on an island at the next level.

As a run blocker, Simmons shows a fantastic baseline of demeanor matched with technique. He’s lethal in double teams due to his low center of gravity and natural power. When he’s engaged with defenders, his athleticism shines as he’s able to keep his feet driving while also maintaining structural integrity. Particularly watching him as a backside inside zone blocker, which is arguably the most important duo in the scheme, it’s evident that this is a guy who can thrive as a vertical blocker, but also has the physical profile to excel in more horizontal ideations such as wide zone.

That said, Simmons is not yet a finished product based on his 2023 film. While his strength in pass protection is noteworthy, he will need to significantly improve his hand technique. When faced with wide rushers or quick defenders who excel in space, Simmons, although capable of matching footwork with anyone, struggles to confidently engage with his hands against defenders. This allows them to establish the first meaningful point of contact, forcing him into recovery mode. This issue is particularly problematic when facing speed-to-power rushers and is one of the few hurdles holding him back as a prospect. Another aspect of Simmon’s game that poses issues is his occasional over-eagerness in the run game which puts him in adverse positions. Finding a way to enhance his technical consistency while also maintaining his attitude in the run game will be key to his development at the next level, but is also something I see him picking up relatively quickly.

Positioning him between the bumpers at guard could help mitigate these challenges, but teams will need to assess the best way to utilize Simmons’ talents. Above all, the aggression with which Simmons plays should capture the attention of every NFL team. This trait will be key in facilitating his transition to the professional level.

Simmons projects best as a multi-positional starter with significant upside. The violence and athleticism he showcases on film will certainly benefit him at the next level; the determining factor will be his ability to enhance his hand technique and create consistency with his strikes. Simmons’ draft projection will be based on how he clears medicals and can return back to health quickly and 100% healthy because a healthy Simmons has a serious argument to be considered the best OT in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Prospect Projection: Day 1 — Pro Bowl Caliber