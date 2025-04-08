Rhett Lewis, who hosts Path to the Draft on the NFL Network, released his first mock draft of the season, and he has the Dolphins addressing the offensive guard position in round one.

Round 1, Pick #13: Grey Zabel, OT/G, North Dakota St

“In the wake of Terron Armstead‘s retirement, Zabel could quickly become the Dolphins’ best offensive lineman. He can play all five positions, but projects more as an interior blocker in the NFL. The North Dakota State stud should be an immediate plug-and-play starter.”

Overview

Tough-guy profile on this prospect coming out of North Dakota State. Zabel has an NFL frame with room for additional mass and possesses a good starting point in terms of his play strength. He has to play with really quick hands and good feet in order to compensate for short arms that make sustaining blocks and controlling pass rushers more challenging. Teams might ask Zabel to snap during draft season in order to project positional flexibility.

Strengths