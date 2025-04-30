Phins Phorward: Draft Recap

Edition #4

It’s time to put those Phins Phorward! In editions #1 & #3 of my prestigious column, I broke down exactly what the Dolphins needed to address in the draft this year. In my alternate reality in my head, I’d like to think that maybe, just maybe, GM Chris Grier read my column before he went into the Miami draft war room. Hey, you never know, right? Well, my delusions of grandeur aside, the Miami Dolphins’ 2025 NFL Draft focused on addressing the key roster needs that I touched upon, particularly in the trenches on both sides of the ball, while also adding depth to the secondary, running back, and quarterback positions. Let’s break down each pick, shall we

Round 1, Pick 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Grant, a 6’3”, 340-pound nose tackle, was selected first to address Miami’s thin defensive line, which had only four linemen on the roster entering the draft. Grant brings youth and talent to pair with the star on the rise Zach Sieler. His ability to clog running lanes and push the pocket as a pass rusher fills an immediate need. His work ethic and upside were praised, with GM Chris Grier noting his potential to be more than just a run stopper. Grant strengthens Miami’s run defense and adds interior pass rush potential. I like this pick, and I see great things ahead for Grant.

Round 2, Pick 37: Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona

Savaiinaea is a 6’4”, 330-pound versatile lineman who played multiple positions at Arizona. This pick targets Miami’s awful offensive line, which graded among the NFL’s worst in 2024. Savaiinaea’s size and scheme fit make him a potential immediate starter at guard, possibly and hopefully replacing Liam Eichenberg. Savaiinaea addresses a very glaring need: protecting Tua Tagovailoa and improving the run game, which struggled against physical fronts. Jonah, in my eyes, is a day 1 starter destined for big things.

Round 5, Pick 143: Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland

Phillips adds depth to the defensive line, and At 6’6”, 330 pounds, Phillips is a large body who can rotate in Miami’s 3-4 scheme. While not expected to be an immediate impact player, his size and potential make him a developmental piece alongside Grant and Sieler. You can never have too much depth in the trenches, and Phillips provides that.

Round 5, Pick 150: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida

A hometown product from Miami, Marshall Jr. bolsters a secondary in flux after Jalen Ramsey’s trade request and Jevon Holland’s departure. Marshall’s size and physicality make him a candidate for outside corner opposite a veteran, though he may need time to develop into a starter. This pick aligns with Miami’s need to rebuild the defensive backfield in a pass-heavy AFC. Marshall adds depth and talent to a secondary needing reinforcements, with the potential to compete for a starting role.

Round 5, Pick 155: Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland

Trader Jr. continues the focus on the secondary, addressing the loss of key players. As a versatile safety, he brings tackling ability and coverage skills to a unit that struggled in 2024. Like Marshall, he’s a depth piece with starter potential if developed properly. Trader Jr. provides flexibility in the backfield, capable of playing multiple roles in Miami’s defensive schemes.

Round 6, Pick 179: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Gordon, a 6’2”, 225-pound running back, was a value pick in the sixth round. His tough running style suits a short-yardage role, complementing the speed of De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. Gordon’s 2024 production dipped due to a poor supporting cast, but his potential to add a physical dimension to the backfield was a huge draw. Gordon diversifies Miami’s backfield, allowing creative usage of Achane while addressing the need for a power runner. I think this pick was the absolute steal of the draft!

Round 7, Pick 231: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Ewers, a former five-star recruit with 3,400 passing yards in each of his last two college seasons, was a high-value pick in the seventh round. Selected as a developmental backup behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson, Ewers doesn’t challenge for the starting job but provides insurance given Tagovailoa’s injury history. Ewers is a low-risk, high-upside pick who could develop into a reliable backup and addresses Miami’s need for QB depth. Solid value pick here, this late in the draft.

Round 7, Pick 253: Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech

Biggers, a 6’5”, 321-pound defensive tackle, adds further depth to the defensive line. Likely a rotational end in Miami’s 3-4 front, he’s a developmental player with the size to contribute in the future. This pick reinforces Miami’s focus on building a deep, young defensive front. Biggers provides long-term depth, supporting the goal of sustaining a strong and deep defensive line.

Four of Miami’s eight picks (Grant, Savaiinaea, Phillips, Biggers) targeted the defensive and offensive lines, addressing critical weaknesses. The offensive line, one of the NFL’s worst in 2024, needed a mauler like Savaiinaea, while the defensive line required youth and depth, and both of those things were addressed in this draft. Miami used two fifth-round picks (Marshall Jr., Trader Jr.) to add young talent to the defensive backfield.

The Dolphins’ 2025 draft was a determined effort to rebuild a roster with significant holes after an 8-9 season. By prioritizing the trenches, Miami addressed foundational weaknesses that hindered them in 2024, particularly the offensive line’s inability to protect Tua and the defensive line’s lack of depth. The secondary picks show an awareness of the changing defensive backfield, though more veteran additions may be needed. Gordon and Ewers add intriguing upside, reflecting a balance between instant starters (Grant, Savaiinaea) and developmental prospects. Overall, I liked this draft haul, and I look forward to seeing how these players develop and contribute for years to come!